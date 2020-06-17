VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbounce, the global leader in landing page and conversion optimization software, today announced the closing of its first major funding, a $52 million CAD funding round led by Denver-based private equity firm, Crest Rock Partners. The company also announced today that current Chief Revenue Officer, Felicia Bochicchio, has been appointed to the position of company President. Steve Johnson and Jeff Carnes, partners and co-founders of Crest Rock Partners, will join the Unbounce board of directors.



Since its founding in 2009, Unbounce has experienced consistent year over year growth and has now powered over one billion conversions around the world. Its AI-powered platform enables marketers to quickly and efficiently create and optimize high converting landing pages without the need for a developer.

The sizable investment comes at a time when businesses across the world, both large and small, are prioritizing digital as their main channel for new sales and growth. The company will use this capital to accelerate its ambition to deliver accessible and affordable AI-powered conversion optimization solutions to SMBs, and plans to increase its headcount by 50 percent over the next three years.

“For the past decade, we’ve been helping small businesses achieve more with less. But with the entrance of AI, technology has become more complex, more expensive and less accessible to small businesses. This capital will help us increase our investment in machine learning, advance our platform, and give small businesses the powerful growth advantage they desperately need, today more than ever,” said Rick Perreault, CEO and co-founder of Unbounce. “Raising money during these uncertain times also validates the philosophy that Unbounce was founded on and will continue to live by — when your people are happy, your customers will be happy, and your business will reach its full potential. It always starts with your people.”

Throughout the company’s decade long journey, Unbounce has built a brand beloved by a global community of marketers, reached an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 56, achieved gender parity across its 200-person team, and consistently been recognized as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies. More recently, Unbounce’s extensive investment in AI through its recently launched Smart Traffic conversion tool, has fueled significant growth for the business.

“Unbounce is the clear market leader in conversion optimization today — a world-class team, well-respected brand and the company’s conversion intelligence strategy will together dramatically increase the distance between Unbounce and its competitors,” said Steve Johnson, Partner and founder of Crest Rock Partners. “In a world where small and medium-sized businesses are struggling, Unbounce gives SMBs an easy-to-use software application at an accessible price that significantly increases their competitive advantage. We’re looking forward to supporting the Unbounce team as they continue to help the world experience better marketing.”

Crest Rock Partners was co-founded by Steve Johnson and Jeff Carnes, veteran software investors and operators. Combined the team has successfully executed more than 40 acquisitions, divestitures, mergers and integrations.

This news comes just weeks after Unbounce announced it has reached over 1 billion conversions powered on behalf of its customers including notable brands, Hootsuite, Zola, and World Vision.

About Unbounce

Unbounce is the global leader in landing page and conversion optimization software empowering marketers to build and test landing pages without a web developer. As part of the company’s pursuit to give small businesses a competitive growth advantage, the landing page platform is helping marketers dramatically increase their conversions leveraging the Unbounce Conversion Intelligence™️ technology. Founded in Vancouver, B.C., Unbounce is a people-first business, one of Canada’s most admired corporate cultures and has powered over 1 billion conversions worldwide. Connect with our growing community of marketers at Unbounce.com and @Unbounce .

