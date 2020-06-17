Brooklyn, NY, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn, NY, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of commercial sectors such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV), today announced that it has received a written notice from NASDAQ stating that the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.



On April 21, 2020, Nasdaq notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. Since then, Nasdaq has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from June 1, 2020 to June 15, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

