ALAMEDA, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, is proud to announce that fiber overbuilder and long-time partner Beanfield Metroconnect (“Beanfield“) is leveraging DZS platforms and solutions as it brings its highly successful portfolio of residential and business broadband services to Montreal, Canada. A specialist in providing a full spectrum of advanced broadband and networking services to multi-dwelling units (MDUs), multi-tenant units (MTUs) and small businesses, DZS has been a key strategic supplier to the company as it has grown from just two buildings served at the beginning of the relationship to over 2800 buildings served today. With over 700 buildings in Toronto already leveraging DZS multi-terabit MXK platforms, zNID optical network terminals (ONTs) and GPON technology to deliver symmetrical gigabit services, digital television, and voice services, Beanfield will look to DZS to enable world-class services to many of its recently acquired MDU, MTU, and campus buildings in Montreal as well as to new potential customers within reach of what is, according to Beanfield, the largest independent fiber-optic network covering Canada’s two largest cities.



“Since our inception, Beanfield has been finding ways to bring world-class broadband services to customers in bandwidth-hungry Toronto buildings that were often being completely ignored by large incumbent telcos,“ said Dan Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Beanfield. “We chose to partner with DZS early on because of their ability to listen and adapt to our needs and deliver on a pay-as-you-grow business model. Now, as we make our largest expansion ever into Montreal, we are thrilled to have an established technology partner in DZS that is ready to grow with us and can quickly adapt to our changing needs.“

The decade-long relationship between Beanfield and DZS has seen close collaboration between the two companies, including the design of new classes of ONTs with specialized powering, port counts, and automated provisioning to meet the varied demands and deployment environments Beanfield sees across its broad spectrum of residential, mixed-use, and business customers. Now, with a recent C$255 million strategic recapitalization and acquisitions of Aptum Technologies and OpenFace Inc. that have opened new opportunities in the Montreal market, DZS stands ready to help Beanfield usher in a new phase of growth and services – including making the leap soon to 10 gig services enabled by XGS-PON technology.

“Beanfield is one of the great success stories in our industry over the last decade, and we at DZS couldn’t be prouder to be a key enabler of their growth and achievement,“ said Geoff Burke, DZS VP of Global Marketing and PLM. “We’ve learned a lot from each other, and that history of partnership in business and innovation lays a great foundation for future success. While agile fiber overbuilders are disrupting the broadband market globally, marquee examples like Beanfield clearly illustrate that DZS is emerging as THE premier enabler for the winners in this fast-growing segment.“



About DZS

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. Over 1200 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 120 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

About Beanfield

Beanfield is a telecommunications company unlike the rest. We recognize the importance of connecting communities and the businesses within them, and we do this without sacrificing outstanding customer support and superior services. At Beanfield, it’s about building communities, not just networks.

Beanfield builds, owns and operates the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal. They provide comprehensive telecom services to over 2,800 commercial and residential buildings and operate four boutique colocation facilities at key connection points within our fibre network. Beanfield is facilities-based, maintaining and managing our own in-house construction and fibre maintenance teams. Beanfield’s residential services include Fibre-to-the-Suite Internet, TV and Home Phone. Our business services include Fibre Internet, Business Phone, TV, Dark Fibre, Private Networks and Co-Location. Beanfield is a portfolio company of Digital Colony, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure.

