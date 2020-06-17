Greenbelt, MD, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doreen Shute, managing principal of CLA’s federal government team, was appointed national treasurer-elect designate for the Association of Government Accountants (AGA), by the association’s National Governing Board.

“I am honored to serve in the role of national treasurer-elect for the AGA,” says Shute. “The AGA has been an integral resource for helping me create opportunities for our clients, and I am eager to give back to this outstanding association. Thank you to the AGA for giving me this opportunity.”

Shute will take office effective July 1, 2020, for a two-year term. She has been involved with the AGA for many years, including serving as the chair of the bylaws committee, as a chapter board member, and as vice president and president of various regions. The AGA has recognized Shute’s service over the years by awarding her the Andy Barr Award in 2020, National President’s Award in 2016, Distinguished Leader Award in 2009, and Regional Vice President Platinum Award in 2008.

Shute has more than 19 years of experience in federal financial management. Prior to joining CLA, she worked for Fortune 500 companies that specialized in defense and consumer products. She provides outsourcing, consulting, and audit services to her clients, including large federal agencies. She specializes in federal financial reporting and analysis, including federal budgetary accounting and data analysis.

