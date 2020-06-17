LATHAM, N.Y., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), the leading company building the clean hydrogen economy, has been named to the Top Green Providers list for 2020 by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global food supply chain.



Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership are enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting, and other energy saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

2020 marks the fourth year in a row that Plug Power has been named on the Top Green Providers list. Plug Power products move 30% of the retail food and groceries through the United States, an increase from 25%, as a result of support provided during the COVID-19 crisis. In 2020, Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) solutions will provide the power for middle-mile and last-mile delivery vehicles as well, improving the sustainability of the entire logistics chain. Improved efficiency, reliability, and cost efficacy—combined with access to fleet performance data—has continued to increase the adoption of HFCs in the food logistics space: 32,000 fuel cell-powered forklifts have completed over 27 million hydrogen fills. Plug Power enables customers of all sizes, including leading retail giants like Walmart and Carrefour (France), to reach new heights in facility productivity with affordable, efficient, and clean hydrogen and fuel cell power.

“Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers’ supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.

“The benefits of hydrogen fuel cells are seen every day, resulting in an increase of more than 200 hours of pick time per year per vehicle in a 3-shift facility, versus a battery-powered forklift,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “We’re honored to be named to the Top Green Providers list for the fourth time as we continue to build and expand our portfolio of advanced technology, zero emission commercial solutions that enable customers in all parts of the supply chain to move product around the world in the cleanest way possible.”

About Plug Power Inc.

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially-viable market for HFC technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 32,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers. https://www.plugpower.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

