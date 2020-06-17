CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hifi Engineering Inc. (“Hifi”), a developer and supplier of next generation fiber optic sensing technology used to monitor assets including pipelines and oil and gas wells, today announced the company has released the 2.0 version of their patented high fidelity distributed sensing (HDS™) platform. HDS is a specialized data interrogation and analysis platform which uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence software algorithms to support Hifi’s high fidelity fiber optic sensors. HDS supports various distributed pipeline applications which require integrated sensing of acoustics, temperature, vibration and strain, in very high accuracy.



Improvements in the HDS 2.0 platform include:

Improved strain and temperature tracking with reduced measurement drift

Enhanced optical amplification technology for sharper acoustic data quality and reduced noise floor

Design ruggedization and improved performance in a range of device ambient conditions

Hardware and software upgrades to enhance remote operability and support

Hifi also announced the release of their new control room HDS™ Monitor software for pipeline operations. The new software includes:

Improved user experience through an enhanced pipeline control room interface design

Scalable architecture to support the big data requirements of very long distance pipelines

Support for additional event signatures such as power spectral density plots and zonal acoustic and strain plots

Streamlined multi-asset monitoring features to simplify pipeline monitoring portfolio management

Improved geospatial context for events such as map and satellite views, asset annotation, and event clustering

Support for historical event analysis and filtering of events based on type, location, time, etc.

Introduction of new features such as patented pipeline pig detection, tracking, and analysis

“We are very pleased with the added features and functionality of the HDS 2.0 platform and new HDS Monitor software,” said Steven Koles, Hifi’s President and CEO. “These internally developed innovations help support not just preventative pipeline leak detection, but broaden into operational applications and help support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scorecard strategies for our pipeline partners.”

The HDS system has been deployed by a number of pipeline operators in North America as well as around the world to provide preventative pipeline leak detection for all types of pipelines regardless of the product or pipe type. More operational applications such as Hifi’s patented pipeline flow monitoring are planned in future HDS technology releases.

"These improvements are the natural next step for Hifi,” said John Hull, Hifi’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “Continued innovation is a way of life for Hifi, and we are proud to help contribute to pipeline safety and integrity management.”

Hifi will be providing a webinar for the Fiber Optic Sensing Association (FOSA) on June 18th titled “Value Added Pipeline Applications Using High Fidelity Fiber Optic Monitoring & Machine Learning”. Registration for the webinar can be made at:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4631255529265143052

About Hifi Engineering

Hifi is a privately held Canadian company, with minority ownership from Enbridge, Cenovus and BDC, specializing in the research, development, supply and commercial operation of next generation fiber optic sensing technologies primarily used for preventative leak detection for pipelines and monitoring of critical assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Hifi currently has a number of commercialized products based on its high fidelity distributed sensing (HDS™) technology platform, over 60 patents, and was named the winner of the 2019 Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) Foundation Innovation Award, as well as the Digital Innovator of the year for the 2019 Global Petroleum Show (GPS) awards. For more information, visit hifieng.com