First behind-closed-doors tournament will be held at Lawn Tennis Association’s Tennis Centre in London and air on Amazon Prime, Eurosport and Tennis Channel



BALTIMORE, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, is delighted to announce a sponsorship agreement of Schroders Battle of the Brits taking place June 23th-28th.

Co-organized by Jamie Murray, seven-times Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles champion, the event will be the UK’s first “behind-closed-doors” tennis tournament to bring much-missed love sport to fans, while raising a minimum of £100,000 for NHS Charities Initiative.

“We're really excited to be partnering with Slinger at Battle of the Brits,” said Jamie Murray. “I've recently been hitting with the Slinger Bag. It's great to have this unique piece of equipment which has made social distancing practice very easy. we're looking forward to introducing them to the practice courts at the event."

The Slinger Bag sponsorship agreement includes significant on-court advertising space. Live action game play is set to be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, on Eurosport across Europe and on the Tennis Channel in the US, as well as product inclusion on the player practice courts and a charity donation.

Schroders Battle of the Brits, a six-day long tournament taking place at the Lawn Tennis Association’s headquarters, Roehampton, will see the UK’s top-ranked male players, including Andy and Jamie Murray, Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund, compete to be crowned singles and doubles champions.

The Slinger Bag is the revolutionary, portable ball launcher for tennis players of all abilities, offering a 24/7 training partner that ensures players will never have to miss a day of practice again. It is the ideal on-court tool regardless of playing setting, ability or the availability of a playing partner and is the most affordable product of its kind.

Slinger Bag’s partnership with Schroders Battle of the Brits marks the company’s arrival in the professional game and will help drive awareness of the proprietary new tennis ball launcher to an international tennis audience.

Slinger Bag joins a list of prominent event sponsors that includes Schroders (SDR traded on the London Stock Exchange), Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ: AMZN), Eurosport (DISCA traded on the NASDAQ) and Tennis Channel (SBGI traded on the NASDAQ).

Mike Ballardie, Chief Executive Officer of Slinger Bag said: “We’re proud to be able to support Jamie and the team to deliver such a pioneering sporting event in aid of a very worthy cause. To be able to help bring back live professional tennis to an international audience is a very exciting prospect and we’re looking forward to seeing the UK’s best players going head-to-head. The event marks the start of Slinger Bag’s presence in and support of British tennis - as we aim to help the game continue to go from strength to strength.”

Video footage available here of Jamie Murray/Slinger Bag.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com/ .

ENDS

For investor relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com , 443-407-7564 ext. 6

For U.K. and Europe contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com , at BrandNation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For U.S., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com , at CGPR, 908-528-3826

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.