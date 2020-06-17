Andalou Naturals will donate 1,000 units of its new Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Solution to the American Red Cross. Additionally, the product is currently available for purchase for the first time at Andalou.com.

SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the country, personal protective equipment and disinfectant continue to be in short supply, threatening frontline healthcare workers, care takers and at-risk populations. To address the acute need for these lifesaving products, Andalou Naturals, the leader in facial skin care and body care in the Natural channel, today announced that it will donate 1,000 units of its new Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Solution to the American Red Cross. Additionally, the product is currently available for purchase for the first time at Andalou.com.



“Beauty is often thought of as non-essential, so it is truly gratifying during these exceptionally difficult times to be able to contribute so meaningfully to the health and well-being of our consumers and the greater community,” said Alicia Richman, Senior Brand Manager, Andalou Naturals. “We are thrilled that we were able to quickly and nimbly adapt our manufacturing in order to meet the need for hand sanitizer.”

“Thanks to the support and commitment of community partners like Andalou, our work is possible,” said Jennifer Adrio, CEO, American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region. “They play a vital role in fulfilling the Red Cross mission each and every day.”

Andalou Naturals’ Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Solution contains 75% isopropyl alcohol, which is above the CDC’s recommendations of “alcohol-based hand sanitizers with 70% isopropanol as the preferred form of hand hygiene.” Fitted with a convenient spray top, this paraben-free product is available in 6-oz bottles for a retail price of $9.49.

For more information on Andalou Naturals’ new hand sanitizer, please visit Andalou.com.

ABOUT ANDALOU NATURALS

As pioneers in the natural beauty industry, Andalou Naturals was the first skin care company to ensure the purity of its ingredients through becoming 100% Non-GMO Verified, and the first to utilize the vitality of plants through Plant Stem Cell Science. It enhances skin’s natural radiance, harnessing the power of plants to fortify and nourish the body’s essential building blocks while supercharging natural defense systems to create a luminous, energized appearance from head to toe. Andalou Naturals’ commitment to beauty through pure ingredients, innovative formulas, eco-friendly practices, and cruelty-free standards guides the brand’s formulation while its dedication to the empowerment of women lays a beautiful foundation for generations to come.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

