CHICAGO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced recent enhancements to its award-winning MSDSonline SDS / Chemical Management Mobile App. The new functionality enables EHS practitioners to virtually view and edit – either individually or in batches – the information about chemical containers from a single location within the app, giving them increased visibility and control over potential hazards in their workplaces.

Developed for iPad®, iPhone® and Android™ devices, the SDS / Chemical Management app syncs directly with the users’ online VelocityEHS MSDSonline HQ or HQ RegXR Account, delivering real-time container updates from specific locations to the central cloud system and providing greater companywide visibility and control over chemical inventory information. The app makes it possible for EHS professionals and their employees to access safety data sheets (SDSs); scan container barcodes, QR codes, and UPC codes; and manage inventory details, including container information, across multiple locations wherever they are, from any mobile device.

Implemented using direct feedback from existing app users, the updates make effective chemical management more convenient than ever by simplifying container management, including bulk container management, with options to:

View all containers and edit their details—individually or in batches

More easily search, filter and sort through the list of containers

Apply actions to multiple containers at one time

Create new containers within the app more quickly with fewer steps

These important features come at a time when many companies are bringing on more, and possibly even different, chemicals into their inventories to help control the spread of SARS-CoV2, the cause of COVID-19. The app updates, including bulk action features, make it possible for employees to more quickly and easily move containers to different locations and change their statuses, helping to get a better representation of where critical disinfectants and cleaners exist and in what quantities. This information then syncs back to their main cloud-based MSDSonline chemical management account, providing centralized access to up-to-date inventory information throughout the entire organization.

“Effective chemical management starts with having the tools necessary to make quick and easy decisions that impact the safety of your entire workforce,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. “We listened to our customers’ struggles with managing multiple chemical containers and made improvements to our app that significantly streamline their container management processes. As a result, users continue to benefit from the industry’s best mobile experience, while also having increased control and visibility over their bulk container inventory.”

The SDS / Chemical Management mobile app is available for iPad, iPhone (iOS8 and later) and Android smartphones and tablets (4.4 and later). MSDSonline customers with HQ or HQ RegXR Accounts can download the app from the App Store or Google Play™ for no additional cost. For more information, visit www.MSDSonline.com/msdsonline-mobile .

To learn why more EHS professionals rely on VelocityEHS’ award-winning family of mobile apps than any other EHS solution, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

