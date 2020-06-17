ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Trading update for Q2 2020

Based on the market development, combined with cost measures across the organisation and significant blanked sailings in Ocean, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) expects an EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs for Q2 2020 slightly above the level for Q1 2020 (USD 1.5bn).

With the current trading, the market demand in the second quarter of 2020 is developing more favourable than originally expected with volumes downfall for APMM now anticipated to be in the range of -15% to -18% for Q2 2020, compared to the initial guidance of -20% to -25%.

Given the uncertainty on demand recovery in the second half of 2020 as economies are still impacted by COVID-19, the full-year guidance on earnings remains suspended.

APMM will publish its Q2 interim result on 19 August 2020.

Copenhagen, 17 June 2020

