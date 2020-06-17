Unified Global Solution is Helping Companies Ensure Compliance, Data Security and Accuracy During Time of Uncertainty



NEW YORK and LONDON, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst a rapidly changing legislative and regulatory landscape, CloudPay is helping to support the world’s top brands across industries through its unified global payroll processing solution. Most recently, the company welcomed notable new customers to its 2,500 and growing customer base, including Agoda, Elanco, IFS and Thomson Reuters.

CloudPay CEO Paul Bartlett commented, “Under these truly unprecedented circumstances, it’s increasingly critical that companies work with payroll vendors whose models are built to scale and survive challenging business continuity issues. Our unique technolgy and automation is giving our customers the ability to unite all of their global payroll efforts and ensure their employees continue to get paid accurately and on time.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually every company around the world in just a matter of weeks. As a result of this growing turmoil and uncertainty, governments took actions such as implementing new guidelines and regulations for employers to follow as they attempt to operate under unusual conditions. This previously uncharted territory has prompted a growing need for CloudPay’s specialized approach to global payroll, which now features a dedicated portal featuring essential updates and a free “ Ask the Payroll Experts ” service to help guide employers through this challenging situation.

Pete Tiliakos, Principal Analyst at NelsonHall, shared, “CloudPay is an established leader in the global payroll space, able to consolidate payroll operations and treasury services into a single platform across 130 countries. Right now, we’re seeing them react to the evolving needs of their customers, including these new clients, in near real-time. That is no small feat given the dynamic legislative climate that has resulted from the global pandemic.”

Bartlett concluded, “Focusing on fundamentals is more important than ever, especially in today’s complex global economy. CloudPay has a long history in being the core infrastructure for multinational organizations, providing them with payroll and payment accuracy, data analysis, employee connection and statutory compliance.”

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified cloud solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years, delivering services to thousands of multinational entities. CloudPay’s solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages.