Mandatory notification of trade

BW Offshore Limited (BWO) has today transferred shares to certain employees in relation to a long-term bonus plan. CEO Marco Beenen has received 5 237 shares, CCO Rune Bjorbekk has received 5 983 shares and COO Kei Ikeda has received 8 287 shares. The shares will be restricted until June 2021.

Following the above transactions, BW Offshore will hold 4 156 534 shares in treasury. Marco Beenen will hold 46 692 shares, Rune Bjorbekk will hold 159 128 shares and Kei Ikeda will hold 20 188 shares in BWO.

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 35 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



