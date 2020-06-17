ATLANTA, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Blue Ridge as a 2020 “Top Green Provider,” recognized in the June 2020 issue of the publication .



Blue Ridge provides leading foodservice companies with enhanced insight into demand by translating customer data into precise and economically driven demand and supply plans. Blue Ridge’s distribution-focused forecasting and inventory planning solutions, including fresh product and perishable inventory management , balance customer needs with business realities like erratic consumer buying habits, seasonal demand, variable lead times, promotions and other market pressures.

Blue Ridge’s roster of food industry customers includes Ben E. Keith Co., Community Coffee, Hardies Fresh Foods, Iberia Foods, K. Ekrheim ( video ), Martin Bros., Merchants Foodservice ( video ), New Viet Dairy, Nicolas and Company, Rhee Brothers, Shamrock Foods, Southwest Traders Inc., Tree of Life and Suisan Company.

“The ability to accurately forecast and optimize fresh product and perishable inventory is a priority for the sustainability programs of food distributors, at a time when the global cost of food waste has reached $2.6 trillion per year ,” said Jim Byrnes, CEO of Blue Ridge. “We are pleased to be part of the solution to that battle alongside some of the world’s top foodservice distributors.”

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership are enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions.

“Our goal each year is to reward sustainability excellence within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint, to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency, to systems and processes that decrease the environmental impact of their customers’ supply chains, these Top Green Providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory – right-priced across the entire mix – to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

