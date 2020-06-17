ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC ("the Company")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 June 2020 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.
Resolutions 1 to 12 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 13 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:
Resolution 13: To authorise the Directors to allot either new shares or shares held in treasury for cash, disapplying pre-emption rights.
Resolution 14: To authorise the Directors pursuant to section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases of up to 14.99% of the Company's own Ordinary shares.
Resolution 15: To allow the Company to call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received up to 48 business hours before the time of the Meeting by the Company's registrar, Computershare, are set out below:
|Resolution
|For
(no. of votes)
|Discretion of Chairman
(no. of votes)
|Discretion of Third Parties
(no. of votes)
|Against
(no. of votes)
|Total Votes
(no. of votes)
|For, or at discretion of Chairman
(% of Total Votes)
|*Abstention
(no. of votes)
|1. To receive and adopt the reports of the directors and auditors and the Company's accounts
|20,342,083
|20,909
|0
|14,463
|20,377,455
|99.93
|19,563
|2. To declare a final dividend
|20,305,008
|20,909
|0
|40,998
|20,366,915
|99.8
|30,102
|3. To re-elect J. Tufnell as a director
|19,881,430
|20,909
|0
|403,790
|20,306,129
|98.01
|90,887
|4. To re-elect A. Bruce as a director
|20,134,808
|20,909
|0
|148,806
|20,304,523
|99.27
|92,494
|5. To re-elect S. Pajarola as a director
|20,013,674
|20,909
|0
|259,863
|20,294,446
|98.72
|102,571
|6. To re-elect L. Riches as a director
|20,130,828
|23,762
|0
|148,638
|20,303,228
|99.27
|93,789
|7. To elect G. Fusenig as a director
|20,085,203
|20,909
|0
|188,936
|20,295,048
|99.07
|101,969
|8. To appoint the auditors
|20,162,833
|15,947
|0
|153,162
|20,331,942
|99.25
|65,074
|9. To fix the remuneration of the auditors
|20,184,574
|21,511
|0
|110,073
|20,316,158
|99.46
|80,859
|10. To approve the Remuneration Report
|19,517,653
|21,511
|0
|274,317
|19,813,481
|98.62
|583,534
|11. To approve the Remuneration Policy
|19,855,520
|21,511
|0
|290,607
|20,167,638
|98.56
|229,378
|12. To give the directors authority to allot shares
|20,106,836
|26,511
|0
|165,500
|20,298,847
|99.18
|98,169
|13. To disapply pre-emption rights
|19,989,752
|21,511
|0
|223,509
|20,234,772
|98.9
|162,245
|14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares
|19,668,829
|21,511
|0
|543,032
|20,233,372
|97.32
|163,645
|15. To call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice
|19,915,649
|21,511
|0
|397,159
|20,334,319
|98.05
|62,697
*'Abstention' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 of the UK Listing Authority, the Company has submitted copies of the special resolutions passed at its Annual General Meeting to the National Storage Mechanism which will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM