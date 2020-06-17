ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC ("the Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 June 2020 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 12 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 13 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 13: To authorise the Directors to allot either new shares or shares held in treasury for cash, disapplying pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14: To authorise the Directors pursuant to section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases of up to 14.99% of the Company's own Ordinary shares.

Resolution 15: To allow the Company to call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received up to 48 business hours before the time of the Meeting by the Company's registrar, Computershare, are set out below:

(no. of votes) 1. To receive and adopt the reports of the directors and auditors and the Company's accounts 20,342,083 20,909 0 14,463 20,377,455 99.93 19,563 2. To declare a final dividend 20,305,008 20,909 0 40,998 20,366,915 99.8 30,102 3. To re-elect J. Tufnell as a director 19,881,430 20,909 0 403,790 20,306,129 98.01 90,887 4. To re-elect A. Bruce as a director 20,134,808 20,909 0 148,806 20,304,523 99.27 92,494 5. To re-elect S. Pajarola as a director 20,013,674 20,909 0 259,863 20,294,446 98.72 102,571 6. To re-elect L. Riches as a director 20,130,828 23,762 0 148,638 20,303,228 99.27 93,789 7. To elect G. Fusenig as a director 20,085,203 20,909 0 188,936 20,295,048 99.07 101,969 8. To appoint the auditors 20,162,833 15,947 0 153,162 20,331,942 99.25 65,074 9. To fix the remuneration of the auditors 20,184,574 21,511 0 110,073 20,316,158 99.46 80,859 10. To approve the Remuneration Report 19,517,653 21,511 0 274,317 19,813,481 98.62 583,534 11. To approve the Remuneration Policy 19,855,520 21,511 0 290,607 20,167,638 98.56 229,378 12. To give the directors authority to allot shares 20,106,836 26,511 0 165,500 20,298,847 99.18 98,169 13. To disapply pre-emption rights 19,989,752 21,511 0 223,509 20,234,772 98.9 162,245 14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 19,668,829 21,511 0 543,032 20,233,372 97.32 163,645 15. To call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice 19,915,649 21,511 0 397,159 20,334,319 98.05 62,697

*'Abstention' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 of the UK Listing Authority, the Company has submitted copies of the special resolutions passed at its Annual General Meeting to the National Storage Mechanism which will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.