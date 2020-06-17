CHICAGO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesis Technology announced today that Blue Horizon Software Holdings has acquired a majority interest in the company. Founder and CEO, John Toepfer , stated, "We’re very excited about our partnership with Blue Horizon. They have a long-term investment strategy and an impressive group of former software executives that will mentor and support the existing Synthesis team. Blue Horizon’s financial resources and operating expertise will help us deliver even more value to our customers and enable growth into new markets.”



Based in Chicago, IL, Synthesis has been a leading content automation solution provider to the investment management industry for over 20 years. The Blue Horizon transaction provides Synthesis with a long-term partner to support its continued development and delivery of innovative products that lead the way in satisfying the industry’s growing demand for content automation and sales enablement solutions. Synthesis’ suite of products help asset managers go to market faster with customer-centric content to drive competitive differentiation and AUM growth. In addition to software, Synthesis also offers professional services that help deliver ROI for asset managers looking to deploy reliable solutions quickly without the risk of driving up internal costs.

As part of the transaction, Jeff Galowich , CEO of Blue Horizon, will be joining Synthesis’ Board of Directors. According to Galowich, "The financial services industry is at a point where using automation to achieve consistent, rapid production of high-quality client-centric content is critical to differentiate from the competition while increasing growth and reducing costs. Synthesis has a powerful solution and a culture rooted in customer satisfaction that enables customers to accomplish these goals. Through our partnership, we see an incredible opportunity to bring Synthesis’ industry-leading software, expertise and client-first culture to more financial institutions around the globe. We look forward to partnering with John and his team.”

About Synthesis Technology

Synthesis Technology is an enterprise software company providing technology and services to the investment management industry. Synthesis’ automation solutions help sales and marketing teams operate more efficiently and achieve scale through data management, content automation, and content personalization technology. As a result, our clients are able to grow AUM and improve customer-centricity without adding more staff and costs. For more information, visit www.synthesistechnology.com .

About Blue Horizon Software

Blue Horizon acquires and invests in profitable software businesses with stable recurring revenue streams. The firm was started by Concentric Equity Partners, a Chicago based family investment office, together with a team of entrepreneurs and operators with many years of experience growing software businesses ranging from startups to public companies. The Blue Horizon platform combines long-term capital and industry expertise with an operating model that enables businesses and their leaders to focus on growth and profitability while Blue Horizon handles back office operations. Blue Horizon creates value from long-term profitable operating results across a family of businesses that achieve high customer and employee satisfaction, not by continually re-trading businesses after a few years of ownership. For more information, visit www.bluehorizonsoftware.com .

