﻿At the Annual General Meeting held on 17 June 2020, the shareholders:

adopted the reports submitted and approved the allocation of net profit

adopted the remuneration policy proposed by the Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors’ remuneration for 2019 and the level of remuneration for 2020

adopted the proposed authority granted to Spar Nord Bank to acquire its own shares

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors,

adopted the proposed amendments to the Articles of association

Board of Directors Henrik Sjøgreen, CEO (Gentofte), was elected as new member of the Board of Directors, whilst Kjeld Johannsen, CEO (Nibe), and Morten Bach Gaardboe, CEO (Slagelse), were re-elected. The Supervisory Board also consists of: Per Nikolaj Bukh, Professor (Risskov), Kaj Christiansen, CEO (Frederikshavn), and John Sørensen, Agency Director (Sæby), and the members elected by the employees: Jannie Skovsen, Senior Workplace Representative, Lene Aaen, Workplace Representative, and Kim Østergaard, Head of digital business development. Sincerely yours, Spar Nord Ole Madsen SVP Corporate Communication





