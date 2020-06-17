At the Annual General Meeting held on 17 June 2020, the shareholders:
Board of Directors Henrik Sjøgreen, CEO (Gentofte), was elected as new member of the Board of Directors, whilst Kjeld Johannsen, CEO (Nibe), and Morten Bach Gaardboe, CEO (Slagelse), were re-elected. The Supervisory Board also consists of: Per Nikolaj Bukh, Professor (Risskov), Kaj Christiansen, CEO (Frederikshavn), and John Sørensen, Agency Director (Sæby), and the members elected by the employees: Jannie Skovsen, Senior Workplace Representative, Lene Aaen, Workplace Representative, and Kim Østergaard, Head of digital business development. Sincerely yours, Spar Nord Ole Madsen SVP Corporate Communication
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Aalborg, DENMARK
