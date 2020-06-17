17 June 2020
G4S PLC
AGM 2020 POLL RESULTS
G4S plc, the parent company of the G4S global security group, announces that its AGM was held earlier today. In accordance with the arrangements set out in the notice of meeting published on 14 May 2020, the AGM was held with the minimum quorum.
All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll. This included resolutions: to allow the payment of political donations; to allow general meetings other than AGMs to be called on 14 days' notice; and a general authority to make market purchases for up to 10% of its own shares. The board has no present intention of utilising the authority to buy back shares, which has been renewed in accordance with common business practice.
The results of the poll on the resolutions put before the AGM are:
|Resolution
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|Withheld*
|Total votes
|1.To adopt the financial statements and reports of directors and auditor
|
1,069,018,193
|
99.98
|
196,636
|
0.02
|
17,087,045
|
1,086,301,874
|2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration
Policy
|
1,040,876,087
|
95.93
|
44,127,448
|
4.07
|
1,297,879
|
1,086,301,414
|3.To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|
1,061,690,207
|
99.19
|
8,621,075
|
0.81
|
15,990,132
|
1,086,301,414
|4. Election of Michel van der Bel as a director
|
1,084,946,232
|
>99.99
|
47,889
|
<0.01
|
1,300,054
|
1,086,294,175
|5. Election of Clare Chapman as a director
|
1,084,787,274
|
99.98
|
210,127
|
0.02
|
1,296,753
|
1,086,294,154
|6. Re-election of Ashley Almanza as a director
|
1,084,926,252
|
99.99
|
72,893
|
0.01
|
1,295,010
|
1,086,294,155
|7.Re-election of John Connolly as a director
|
1,039,625,293
|
95.82
|
45,395,656
|
4.18
|
1,272,072
|
1,086,293,021
|8.Re-election of Elisabeth Fleuriot as a director
|
1,084,939,096
|
99.99
|
85,287
|
0.01
|
1,269,444
|
1,086,293,827
|9.Re-election of Winnie Kin Wah Fok as a director
|
1,062,218,612
|
97.90
|
22,805,298
|
2.10
|
1,269,644
|
1,086,293,554
|10.Re-election of Steve Mogford as a director
|
1,083,061,471
|
99.82
|
1,962,367
|
0.18
|
1,270,317
|
1,086,294,155
|11. Re-election of John Ramsay as a director
|
1,083,486,730
|
99.86
|
1,531,625
|
0.14
|
1,274,300
|
1,086,292,655
|12. Re-election of Barbara Thoralfsson as a director
|
1,084,673,490
|
99.97
|
350,521
|
0.03
|
1,268,644
|
1,086,292,655
|13.Re-election of Tim Weller as a director
|
1,084,951,429
|
99.99
|
66,358
|
0.01
|
1,274,072
|
1,086,291,859
|14.To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor
|
1,084,982,026
|
>99.99
|
38,082
|
<0.01
|
1,275,122
|
1,086,295,230
|15.To authorise the audit committee of the board to determine the auditor’s remuneration
|
1,084,987,469
|
>99.99
|
39,471
|
<0.01
|
1,270,142
|
1,086,297,082
|16. Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure
|
1,077,405,701
|
99.30
|
7,627,779
|
0.70
|
1,261,770
|
1,086,295,250
|17.To authorise the directors to allot shares up to a specified amount
|
1,047,179,938
|
96.51
|
37,862,161
|
3.49
|
1,259,310
|
1,086,301,409
|18.Special resolution to give authority to directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights emption rights
|
1,084,139,472
|
99.92
|
856,158
|
0.08
|
1,299,594
|
1,086,295,224
|19.Special resolution to give additional authority to directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights
|
1,018,952,268
|
93.91
|
66,041,257
|
6.09
|
1,301,370
|
1,086,294,895
|20.Special resolution to give limited authority for the purchase of its own shares by the company
|
1,068,997,983
|
98.60
|
15,202,820
|
1.40
|
2,100,605
|
1,086,301,408
|21.Special resolution to authorise the calling of general meetings (excluding Annual General Meetings) on 14 days’ notice
|
1,000,935,121
|
92.25
|
84,108,043
|
7.75
|
1,257,163
|
1,086,300,327
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of resolutions 16 to 21 will be forwarded to the FCA for publication through its document viewing facility where they will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The percentage of issued share capital which was voted was 70%**.
* Votes withheld are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against a resolution.
**Total voting rights of the shares in issue: 1,551,594,436. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held.
|For further enquiries please contact
|Helen Parris
|Director of Investor Relations
|+44 (0) 207 9633189
|Media enquiries
|Sophie McMillan
|Head of media
|+44 (0) 759 5523483
|Press office
|+44 (0) 207 9633333
Notes to Editors:
G4S is the world’s leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.
G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in around 85 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
