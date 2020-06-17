17 June 2020

G4S PLC

AGM 2020 POLL RESULTS

G4S plc, the parent company of the G4S global security group, announces that its AGM was held earlier today. In accordance with the arrangements set out in the notice of meeting published on 14 May 2020, the AGM was held with the minimum quorum.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll. This included resolutions: to allow the payment of political donations; to allow general meetings other than AGMs to be called on 14 days' notice; and a general authority to make market purchases for up to 10% of its own shares. The board has no present intention of utilising the authority to buy back shares, which has been renewed in accordance with common business practice.

The results of the poll on the resolutions put before the AGM are:

Resolution For % Against % Withheld* Total votes 1.To adopt the financial statements and reports of directors and auditor



1,069,018,193



99.98



196,636



0.02



17,087,045



1,086,301,874 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration

Policy







1,040,876,087



95.93



44,127,448



4.07



1,297,879



1,086,301,414 3.To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report



1,061,690,207



99.19



8,621,075



0.81



15,990,132



1,086,301,414 4. Election of Michel van der Bel as a director



1,084,946,232



>99.99



47,889



<0.01



1,300,054



1,086,294,175 5. Election of Clare Chapman as a director



1,084,787,274



99.98



210,127



0.02



1,296,753



1,086,294,154 6. Re-election of Ashley Almanza as a director



1,084,926,252



99.99



72,893



0.01



1,295,010



1,086,294,155 7.Re-election of John Connolly as a director



1,039,625,293



95.82



45,395,656



4.18



1,272,072



1,086,293,021 8.Re-election of Elisabeth Fleuriot as a director



1,084,939,096



99.99



85,287



0.01



1,269,444



1,086,293,827 9.Re-election of Winnie Kin Wah Fok as a director



1,062,218,612



97.90



22,805,298



2.10



1,269,644



1,086,293,554 10.Re-election of Steve Mogford as a director



1,083,061,471



99.82



1,962,367



0.18



1,270,317



1,086,294,155 11. Re-election of John Ramsay as a director



1,083,486,730



99.86



1,531,625



0.14



1,274,300



1,086,292,655 12. Re-election of Barbara Thoralfsson as a director



1,084,673,490



99.97



350,521



0.03



1,268,644



1,086,292,655 13.Re-election of Tim Weller as a director



1,084,951,429



99.99



66,358



0.01



1,274,072



1,086,291,859 14.To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor



1,084,982,026



>99.99



38,082



<0.01



1,275,122



1,086,295,230 15.To authorise the audit committee of the board to determine the auditor’s remuneration



1,084,987,469



>99.99



39,471



<0.01



1,270,142



1,086,297,082 16. Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure



1,077,405,701



99.30



7,627,779



0.70



1,261,770



1,086,295,250 17.To authorise the directors to allot shares up to a specified amount



1,047,179,938



96.51



37,862,161



3.49



1,259,310



1,086,301,409 18.Special resolution to give authority to directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights emption rights



1,084,139,472



99.92



856,158



0.08



1,299,594



1,086,295,224 19.Special resolution to give additional authority to directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights



1,018,952,268



93.91



66,041,257



6.09



1,301,370



1,086,294,895 20.Special resolution to give limited authority for the purchase of its own shares by the company



1,068,997,983



98.60



15,202,820



1.40



2,100,605



1,086,301,408 21.Special resolution to authorise the calling of general meetings (excluding Annual General Meetings) on 14 days’ notice



1,000,935,121



92.25



84,108,043



7.75



1,257,163



1,086,300,327

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of resolutions 16 to 21 will be forwarded to the FCA for publication through its document viewing facility where they will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

The percentage of issued share capital which was voted was 70%**.

* Votes withheld are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against a resolution.

**Total voting rights of the shares in issue: 1,551,594,436. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held.

Notes to Editors:

