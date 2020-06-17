Portland, OR, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrogel market generated $22.1 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $31.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, top impacting factors, and competitive landscape.

Wide range of application, advantages over conventional products, and increase in demand from the personal care and hygiene sector drive the growth of the global hydrogel market. However, potential environmental hazards may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in research & development activities and opportunities in developing regions create new pathways in the coming years.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1399

Covid-19 scenario:

The supply, demand, and manufacturing of hydrogel have not been affected by lockdown as it comes under the essential goods category. Economic crisis across the world has not much impacted this sector.

However, during the coronavirus pandemic, the manufacturing is carried out with a minimum number of workers to avoid the spread of coronavirus, which resulted into slow production.



Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Hydrogel Market @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1399?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global hydrogel market based on raw material type, composition, form, product, end user, and region.

Based on composition, the silicone-modified hydrogels segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the polyacrylamide segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on product, the films & matrices segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the impregnated gauze segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1399

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. In addition, North America is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Procyon Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Essity, Paul Hartmann, The Cooper Companies, Inc., and 3M Company.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/thermoform-packaging-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com