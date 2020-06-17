NEW YORK, NY, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG): The partnership between the companies creates a synergy of expertise for Banking, Corporate, Transit and Retail Industries by enabling the latest in Payment and Digital transformation technologies to accelerate unattended, contactless and off-line payments acceptance with an EMV POS and Mobile Wallet solution combination. This partnership further outlines infrastructure and implementations underway in the Philippines and other parts of Asia in the following sectors: Banking, Ride Booking, Airlines, HealthCare, Retail, Catering & Real Estate.



SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) announced today its partnership with XPAY that focuses on delivering certified EMV POS Payments with a semi-integrated full suite of Apps that transition and drive business for Banks, SME's and multi-tenant Enterprises assisting them to accelerate their Strategic Digital Transformation plans. This combined with SMKG’s tech portfolio of business applications for e-commerce and mobility provided clients with a 360 solution environment.

Massimo Barone, CEO, stated, “Considering the current market conditions it's very exciting to be working with XPAY on a partnership which extends integrations and interoperability with EMV MPOS devices with the major gateways we currently have underway globally. The added value to provide a PCI Certified Hosted Payment platform integrated into our Retail solutions that will enable card present for Enterprises and Merchants, and enhance our current digital transformation strategy for projects and clients in the Transit & Kiosk unattended payment space makes us a niche provider."

Gary Repchuk, President of XPAY, stated, "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with SMKG. This allows us to bring our PCI certified mobile payment platform to the Retail market that SMKG has reach and expertise with and the high demand from our local customers in the Philippines and throughout Asia.” XPAY is a globally deployed boutique technology solutions provider that delivers the newest Digital Transition and Financial technologies available today. “Our payment, loyalty and operational platforms assist in accelerating our clients Digital Transformation and Payment initiatives with flexible commercial arrangements that fit most companies or government agencies business model.”

ABOUT XPAY WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

XPAY Worldwide Corporation is a Philippines based, globally deployed boutique technology solutions provider that delivers the newest Digital Transition and Financial technologies available today. Our payment, loyalty and operational platforms assist in accelerating our clients’ Digital Transformation and Payment initiatives with flexible commercial arrangements that fit most companies or government agencies business model.

Visit us at Xpay.world

ABOUT SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC (OTC:SMKG)

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com .

We seek safe harbor

Contact info:

Massimo Barone CEO

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com or news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

1-844-843-7296