Scottsdale, Arizona, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Companies has been once again awarded as one of the top companies to work for in the state of Arizona. The 2020 award is significant as it marks the fifth consecutive year that MC Companies has won this powerful award.

Each year the Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, BestCompaniesAZ and Best Companies Group manage the state wide awards program to identify the Top Companies To Work For In Arizona. What makes this award unique is that it is based on the employee’s anonymous evaluation of their employer.

“You can’t just talk-the-talk and win this award; you have to walk-the-walk” says Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential LLC. “It’s our employees that win this award for us each year. If you don’t foster a positive company culture and live up to your company’s values, your employees will see through it.”

MC Companies has established five core values that are emphasized in every level of the organization and defines who they are as both individuals and teammates.

Be Positive Be Aware and Present Be Open Minded Be Giving Be Respectful and Kind

“These core values hold powerful significance in our organization and are conferred to in every meeting. We are constantly evaluating whether or not our decisions are living up to our values and it keeps us moving in the right direction” says Brice.

Adhering to their values is what continues to win this award for MC Companies, as well as national awards such as the Best MultiFamily Company For Women To Work in which they ranked 13th overall in the country.

Do you want to work for one of the top companies to work for in Arizona? MC Companies is always looking for talented individuals to join their team. Visit www.mccompanies.com today to learn more about what makes MC a top company to work for, and opportunities to jumpstart your career with an incredible organization.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

Attachments

Joshua Selph MC Companies 4809985400 jselph@mccompanies.com