BOSTON, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management published a report concerning Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), in which Prescience Point wrote that “[a]t least $205.3m of ENPH’s reported FY19 US revenue is fabricated, and a significant portion of its international revenue is fabricated as well.” Prescience Point further wrote that “Deloitte should launch an in-depth investigation of ENPH’s accounting practices,” and set a target price of “Delisted” for ENPH. Shares of ENPH are presently down approximately 16% today.
Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, has launched an investigation into whether ENPH and certain of its executives may be liable for potential securities fraud.
If you purchased or acquired shares of ENPH and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com, or at https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=enph.
Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.
