BOSTON, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management published a report concerning Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), in which Prescience Point wrote that “[a]t least $205.3m of ENPH’s reported FY19 US revenue is fabricated, and a significant portion of its international revenue is fabricated as well.” Prescience Point further wrote that “Deloitte should launch an in-depth investigation of ENPH’s accounting practices,” and set a target price of “Delisted” for ENPH. Shares of ENPH are presently down approximately 16% today.



Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, has launched an investigation into whether ENPH and certain of its executives may be liable for potential securities fraud.

