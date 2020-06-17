EXCELLENT POST-LOCKDOWN BUSINESS RECOVERY FOLLOWING GOOD SALES RESILIENCE IN APRIL THANKS TO STRONG E-COMMERCE GROWTH
Initial estimates of the COVID-19 crisis impacts
Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, commented: “I am particularly proud of the exceptional work done by our teams, which has enabled the Group to continue all of its non-store operations without any interruptions while meeting our customers’ needs during the lockdown, and to ensure the successful reopening of the stores from May 11. The Group’s excellent financial management and the strong commitment of its teams have been decisive over the past three months. In the face of the upheaval caused by this health crisis, the Group once again demonstrated the power of its Fnac and Darty brands, the relevance and the agility of its omnichannel model, and the quality of its products and services offerings."
Revenue analyses for the period of April–May 2020
From an operational standpoint, the COVID-19 crisis occurred in two distinct phases:
Phase 1: Lockdown
Phase 2: End of lockdown and store reopenings
Initial analyses of the COVID-19 crisis impacts on profitability and liquidity
§ The COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a material negative impact on the current operating income in the first half of 2020, due to an estimated revenue loss of c. €400 million, a sharp decline in the gross margin rate with an unfavorable product and services mix effect linked in particular to a structurally lower rate of attachment of services to the Internet channel, and a decrease in Editorial products, both impacted by lower in-store traffic.
At the same time, the Group has implemented agile cost-cutting plans, which should enable it to partially offset these impacts.
In addition, the integration of Nature & Découvertes is expected to negatively impact the current operating income by c. -€20 million in the first half as a result of the brand’s normal seasonality, and in line with the initial outlook.
The current operating income is expected to decline €100 million to €120 million in the first half of 2020, compared to the first half of 2019, which stood at €46 million, excluding Nature & Découvertes and operations in the Netherlands.
§ At the end of May 2020, the cash position exceeded €900 million after the drawdown from the RCF and the Guaranteed Government Loan. The Group’s strong business recovery and solid financial management enable it to take advantage of the initial positive effects of the cost readjustment measures, agile inventory management, and the controlled merchandise-purchasing policy.
Outlook
The Group remains cautious with regard to the performance of its markets in the second half of the year, which will depend on the recovery of consumption following the end of the health emergency, in addition to the evolution of the product/service mix. Due to the ongoing uncertainty of these elements to date, Fnac Darty is not in a position to communicate its financial objectives for 2020 at this time. The Group remains very attentive to its cash position and is carrying out a plan to adjust its capital expenditure in 2020, which should settle at a level below €100 million, while maintaining its priority projects around e-commerce, digitalization and services.
APPENDIX
APRIL 2020 REVENUE
| APRIL 2020
In €m
|Change vs 2019
|Reported
|
|Like-for-Like3
|France and Switzerland
|186
|-52.7%
|-53.6%
|Iberian Peninsula
|23
|-52.8%
|-51.5%
|Belgium and Luxembourg
|25
|-37.0%
|-37.1%
|Group
|233
|-51.4%
|-52.0%
MAY 2020 REVENUE
| MAY 2020
In €m
|Change vs 2019
|Reported
|
|Like-for-Like 3
|France and Switzerland
|412
|+4.3%
|+2.1%
|Iberian Peninsula
|29
|-37.0%
|-36.6%
|Belgium and Luxembourg
|46
|+6.3%
|+5.2%
|Group
|487
|+0.5%
|-1.3%
END OF MAY 2020 REVENUE
| END OF MAY 2020
In €m
|Variations vs. 2019
|Reported
|
|Like-for-Like 3
|France and Switzerland
|1,804
|-14.3%
|-16.5%
|Iberian Peninsula
|193
|-22.0%
|-23.2%
|Belgium and Luxembourg
|214
|-6.8%
|-7.6%
|Group
|2,211
|-14.4%
|-16.4%
APRIL AND MAY 2020 REVENUE
Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, and Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, Group Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CET; 7:00 a.m. BST.
Important information
All revenue data concerning the months of April and May 2020 presented in this press release are non-audited financial data. These estimated financial data have been prepared using an accounting and consolidation process similar to the process generally used to prepare the consolidated financial statements. However, not all the half-yearly closing procedures have been completed.
These estimated financial data have not been audited by the Company’s statutory auditors.
The final complete consolidated financial statements of the Group, which will be the subject of an audit report by the Company’s statutory auditors, will be published on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after the stock market closes, in accordance with the provisional publication timetable.
Disclaimer - Forward-looking statements
This release may contain statements concerning the objectives, prospects and areas of development of the Group as well as forward-looking statements. Although these statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that are considered to be reasonable by Fnac Darty at the date of this press release, Fnac Darty cannot guarantee that the objectives described will be achieved or that the projections will be realized nor that the assumptions made by Fnac Darty will prove to be fair. These statements and projections may change over time as a result of uncertainties relating to the vagaries of any business and to the change in the financial, economic, competitive and regulatory environment in which the Group operates. Fnac Darty makes no undertaking to update or revise the objectives, projections, prospects and forward-looking information contained in this release except pursuant to any legal or regulatory obligation that might apply to it. Fnac Darty cannot guarantee and give an assurance that the objectives described in this press release will be achieved.
1 Excluding web, franchises, services and Nature & Découvertes
2 Excluding Nature & Découvertes and services
3 Like-for-like: excluding the impact of currency, the scope of consolidation, openings and closures of integrated stores
