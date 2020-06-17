Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Integrated Medical Professionals, PLLC on its transaction with Lee Equity Partners.



Cross Keys Capital, a middle-market investment bank that is a leader in healthcare among other industries, served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Integrated Medical Professionals ("IMP", or the “Company”) in connection with its sale to Lee Equity Partners ("LEP"), a New York–based private equity firm to create one of the nation’s largest independent urological services providers.

Integrated Medical Professionals is a multi-specialty physician group specializing in urology, radiation oncology, and pathology. Dr. Deepak A. Kapoor, Chairman & CEO of IMP, along with 30 like-minded physicians, formed the greater New York metropolitan based company in 2006. Since 2006, IMP has grown to 100 physicians seeing patients at nearly 50 sites in the New York metro area. Under the newly formed Solaris Healthcare ("Solaris"), which includes an acquisition of a separate independent urology practice in Cincinnati, OH, The Urology Group, this strategic partnership will look to expand its presence nationally. Solaris will look to attract leading independent urological partners who are providing the highest quality care.

Jeanne Proia, Managing Director from Cross Keys commented, "Integrated Medical Professionals is a true platform practice with unrivaled leadership complemented by the highest quality physician and business team members. Led by Dr. Kapoor, who will service as Solaris' Chief EcoSystem Officer and Market President in the New York area, IMP's forward-thinking strategy used over the years of designing their practice to be scalable and replicable is unmatched in this space. They have invested countless efforts in preparing for the future and could not be in a better position to consolidate the urology space for the benefit of urology and radiation oncology physicians and their patients."

Solaris Healthcare's newly appointed CEO, Eric Mason, MD, MBA, believes this transaction to be a game-changer in the field of urology, “It empowers independent physicians to set new standards in providing high quality, cost effective patient care.” His previous experience with leading physician practices has helped him to appreciate how poised Solaris is for additional partnerships with their already significant business infrastructure and expertly skilled leadership team.

In reflecting on the process that resulted in the sale of IMP, Dr. Deepak Kapoor stated, "Jeanne and team were of critical importance in getting our transaction over the finish line. Jeanne's ability to interface with leadership and the buyer but also be a resource to each and every individual shareholder at IMP was extraordinary. The Cross Keys team's dedication and expertise was what we needed to successfully close this unique transaction."

Cross Keys Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Integrated Medical Professionals. The company was advised on legal matters by Chris Anderson and the Jones Day team. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as Lee Equity Partner’s legal advisor.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners is a New York–based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $100 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million which are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including financial, healthcare and business services and consumer. For more information, please visit www.LeeEquity.com .

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses in areas including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is a leader in representing private physician group practices including urology, ophthalmology, oncology, anesthesiology, orthopedics, podiatry, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, hospitalists, dermatology, dentistry, and behavioral health, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record in advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 60 transactions of independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 321-8287.