San Antonio, Texas, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QualTex Laboratories is up and running with two assays to detect the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the bloodstream.

QualTex Laboratories, a subsidiary of nonprofit BioBridge Global, has been performing the SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody ELISA assay since April. A second assay, the Abbott Laboratories Architect Antibody assay, went into full-scale production for a QualTex customer on June 8.

“These two assays are part of our continuing commitment to public health,” said Ward Carter, Chief Operating Officer of QualTex Laboratories. “They give blood centers the information to potentially save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping to identify potential COVID convalescent plasma donors.”

The Abbott assay checks blood samples for the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. It is a high-throughput test suitable for clinical laboratory use. Unlike current point-of-care tests, it has a high accuracy rate: 99.4%.

The SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody ELISA assay tests for the concentration of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. It provides titer result detection of the IgG antibody anti-RBD, which is a portion of the receptor-binding domain found on human coronavirus spike proteins. This assay is not for diagnostic use.

Both tests can be used in the process of identifying potential convalescent plasma donors. The Abbott assay determines if a blood donor may have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody ELISA assay determines if donors have high enough level of antibodies in their plasma to have an impact when their donated plasma is transfused into seriously ill patients.

###

About QualTex Laboratories: QualTex Laboratories provides state-of-the-art biologic testing services on whole blood, plasma and human cells, tissue, and cellular- and tissue-based products for biotechnology and biopharmaceutical customers. It is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit testing laboratories with automation systems and has locations in Texas and Georgia. The center is a subsidiary of BioBridge Global, a nonprofit organization comprising services for regenerative medicine and research to help patients in South Texas, the United States and worldwide. Visit us at QualTexlabs.org.

About BioBridge Global: BioBridge Global (BBG) is a San Antonio, Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. BBG is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services and biomanufacturing and clinical trials support. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org.

David King BioBridge Global 210-731-5522 David.King@biobridgeglobal.org