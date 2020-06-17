LONDON, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Graphite Market. This Graphite Market analysis offers an examination of a range of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. This report also gives an idea about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their altering likings about particular product. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. A complete discussion about numerous market related topics in this Graphite Market research report is sure to aid the client in studying the market on competitive landscape.



The Research and Analysis carried out in this Graphite Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints assists businesses decide upon several strategies. Global Graphite Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Graphite Market Trends:

Global Graphite Market By Type (Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite)

Application (Refractory, Foundry, Battery, Friction Product, Lubricant and Others)

End-User Industry (Automotive, Power, Electronic)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Graphite Market Scenario:

According to Data Bridge Market Research the Graphite Market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of adoption rate due to increasing application of the graphite in the wind energy industry will increase the market demand. Growing demand of the graphite for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells will augment the growth of the market. The rising demand for the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in aircraft will acts as a factor growth in the market. High thermal property of graphite will surge the demand for graphite in refractories.

Now the question is which are the other regions that graphite market should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific graphite market and the market leaders targeting China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Global Graphite Market:

Northern Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Flinders Mines Limited

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Triton Minerals Ltd

Hexagon Resources Limited

Mason Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc

SGL Carbon

MERSEN

GrafTech International

HEG Limited

Toyo Tanso Co.,Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Gratomic has launched their first graphene which is a derived product of Gratomic Graphite. The graphite is mined from Namibia which is located in their Aukum Mine. The product can be used for the manufacturing of conductive pasted and inks. The formulated product will meet requirements of EMI shielding and printed flexible electronics market.

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. launched Special Graphite products. This isotropic graphite has high reliability and ultra-heat resistance. The products also have excellent heat resistance which means they are optimum materials that can be used in high temperature heaters. They are widely used in metallurgical, electronics and environmental and energy related application.

New Graphite Market Developments in 2019

In June 2018, FT Technologies announced the launch of FT205 sensor made from graphite AM3D printed device. Graphite and nylon makes the device very lightweight, due to this, it can work in any kind of environment and provides results at an altitude of 4000m, also works in temperature range of -20 degree to +70 degree.

