Plano, TX, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IT, PLM and IoT Software and Solutions provider, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. After having exponential growth in the US and India over recent years, the company isn’t looking to slow down even during pandemic and will continue to thrive in many places around the world.

PROLIM was founded on June 14, 2005 in Michigan, US. PROLIM helps SMB customers to Fortune 500 customers around the world. The company has developed unique proprietary processes, PLM solutions, and software integration tools that allow customers to develop innovative products and release faster to the market.

“This is a major milestone for PROLIM. We have worked 15 years to become a trusted and respected company. I would like to thank all our customers, partners and colleagues who have been a part of this momentous journey. My sincere thanks to Siemens who is our incredible customer, partner and guided us along our journey. Our colleagues who are passionate about our vision, values and commitment to our customers are the reasons for where we are today”, says Prabhu Patil, CEO & Founder of PROLIM.

PROLIM entered the US market in 2005 and since then has won numerous awards and received recognition from many local and international organizations and recently recognized as MSME Award for Best Excellence and many more. Some of the following awards include:

#1 Gold Partner with Siemens in Q1 & Q2 of 2020

2018 Best Siemens Solution Partner PLM American Award

ISO 9001-2015 Certification

2018 Best Business and Industry Award by Farmington Hills

2018 Best MSME Award for Best Excellence

2017 SBA Entrepreneurial Success of the year award

2016 Entrepreneur of the Year Award

2016 Corp Winner DiSciTech Awards

Inc 500 Fastest Growing Private company in America

During the past 15 years, PROLIM has experienced year-to-year growth through differentiating its products and services from the competition. Any issues that have manifested have been handled and a solution has been provided in the most professional manner. We have listened to our customers and delivered ground-breaking advancements in ensuring our products meet the requirements of the 21st century. Listening, observing, and acting on the needs of our customers is of the utmost importance.

PROLIM Global Corporation

PROLIM is a leading global provider of end to end PLM, IT and IoT Software Products and Solutions, offering a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.

PROLIM proudly serves over 1000 global customers in aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and industrial machinery with global operations in the USA, Canada, Europe, and India. PROLIM works at the intersection of business and technology to help customers improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. PROLIM helps customers to improve profitability and efficiency by providing high value IT and PLM technology services.





