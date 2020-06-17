New York, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05067663/?utm_source=GNW



Based on type of app the market is categorized into web app, native app and hybrid app.

Mobile Enterprise Application market is categorized by organization size into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

By operating systems the market is segmented into IOS, windows, android and other operating systems. In addition, other operating systems are segmented into blackberry and symbian.

Based on software the market is segregated into web conferencing, supply chain management, productivity tools, mobile learning, mcommerce, human capital management, enterprise resource planning, enterprise asset management (EAM), customer relationship management, communication and collaboration, business process management, business intelligence (BI), accounting and finance and other software’s.

By application mobile enterprise application market is categorized into predictive analytics, competitive intelligence, brand reputation, customer relationship management and fraud detection.

By end user the market is divided into media and entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, government, transportation and logistics, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing and automotive, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG),education and other end users.



Regional Analysis:

North America

- US

- Canada

- Mexico



Europe

- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Rest of Middle East



Latin America

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Rest of the World

- Africa

- Caribbean



Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

