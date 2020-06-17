Dallas, TX, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has distributed its fifth round of COVID-19 relief grants as part of $250,000 earmarked through Associa’s national non-profit, Associa Cares.

Local organizations serving at-risk groups in Florida, California, North Carolina, Oregon, and Ontario have received community-based grants from Associa Cares to provide support during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis. The financial support was provided to programs, including Feeding South Florida, Oregon Food Bank, The Mississauga Food Bank, and San Marcos SDA Church.

“Associa Cares is continuing to serve communities in need as we distribute another round of relief grants,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We are committed to providing assistance to communities facing difficulty during this time and are proud to make a lasting impact with our giving.”

To donate to Associa Cares or to apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



