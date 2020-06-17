EDMONTON, Alberta, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Alberta Computers for Schools received a donation of 100 100e Chromebooks from Lenovo that will be given to students who do not have access to a computer at home for remote learning. The devices will be donated directly to schools in Alberta, who will then distribute the Chromebooks to students in need.



“COVID-19 has evolved the education system in Canada and the role that technology plays in the curriculum,” said Colin McIsaac, executive director and general manager, Lenovo Canada. “Schools, organizations and families have had to quickly adapt to the new distance learning model. There was already a deep digital divide among students, and that only increased due to COVID-19. Students without a device at home are at a greater risk of falling behind in their studies, so we want to ensure that all students have access to technology needed to continue their education, whether that be in a classroom or remote learning at home.”

Alberta Computers for Schools distributes around 10,000 computers each year through the Government of Canada Computers for Schools Plus program, and the spike generated by Covid-19 is accelerating the need for incoming donations.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in demand and applications for equipment,” says Kari Cope, Executive Director of Alberta Computers for Schools. “The support from companies like Lenovo allows us to reach even more families and makes a tremendous difference in the lives of Alberta students.”

Alberta Computers for Schools has a long-standing history helping students in need within the province. Since 1994, ACFS has distributed more than 200,000 computers primarily to K-12 schools across Alberta. To learn more visit https://www.cfsalberta.ca/

About Alberta Computers for Schools

The Government of Canada administers the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, as well as the private and volunteer sectors. CFS+ is helping to extend the useful life of devices, reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste, and provide valuable internship opportunities to help young Canadians develop advanced digital skills for the job market. The new “Plus” in Computers for Schools Plus builds on over 25 years of success in serving communities across Canada to provide a wide range of computer equipment to an expanded audience of recipients. Originally, computers were only provided to schools. Today, the CFS+ program also provides computers and other digital devices to assist libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income Canadians.

