PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase Energy” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: ENPH ) to determine whether Enphase Energy engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management issued a press release regarding its “negative research report” concerning Enphase Energy, which, among other things, stated that “research suggests that at least 39%, or $205 million, of US revenue reported by the company is potentially fabricated, as is a significant portion of the company’s international revenue.” Prescience Point also stated that the Company “urge[s] the SEC, The Nasdaq Stock Market, Deloitte, Enphase's Board of Directors, and other authorities to immediately open an investigation of ENPH's accounting and disclosure practices.”

On this news, Enphase Energy’s stock price was down as much as 24.48% per share during intraday trading on June 17, 2020.

Enphase Energy investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock and suffered losses greater than $100,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.