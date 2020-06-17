NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting companies which recently presented at its Next Super Stock & Investors Discovery Day livestream conference series that are making news this week.



NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Revenues Accelerating as More Global Enterprise & Government Customers Choosing NexTech’s AR-powered Virtual Meeting & E-Commerce Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions, (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg recently presented at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, updating investors on the company’s latest progress, and success with recent acquisition of virtual meeting platform, Jolokia (now rebranded as InfernoAR). Highlights include:

Increasing blue-chip client wins for InfernoAR virtual meeting solutions, as enterprise, schools, and governments, shift online.





How Augmented Reality gives NEXCF’s InfernoARs a unique competitive advantage over other virtual meeting solutions such as Zoom, and others.





Increasing growth for NEXCF’s WebAR, and 3D Ad networks, as global enterprise customers, and e-commerce business realizing how NEXCF’s AR tech solutions can boost revenues and bottom lines.





Record monthly revenue growth at NEXCF’s E-Commerce business units, and positive outlook for 2020 driven by new social trends favoring remote work/learning, and AR-driven e-commerce.





Launch of 3D/AR Capture App for Android and iOS - breakthrough technology for capturing, photo realistic 3D/AR objects, at scale, with potential to revolutionize e-commerce business. App is expected to drive revenues to NEXCF’s AR eCommerce solutions and 3D/AR ad network.

Watch NEXCF NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-solutions-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-june-5-2020-livestream/

ImagineAR (OTC: IPNFF) (CSE: IP): AR Technology Driving Consumer Engagement - Key Role in “Sports 2.0”, Retail, Casino Post-COVID re-openings. AR. Plus: AR + Celebrity TikTok videos = Massive Opportunities.

ImagineAR (OTC: IPNFF) CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen was a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s recent NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference, and shared IPNFF’s latest progress, as the company’s Augmented Reality technology gains increasing traction. Casinos, retail, and sports teams are now using IPNFF’s AR technologies to re-engage their customers as they re-open post-COVID, and it is expected to play an increasing role for driving their consumer engagement, going forward.

TikTok+AR

IPNFF’s AR technology is now being used in TikTok videos, where it has the potential to go mainstream with millions of consumers. The Broward Florida school district recently deployed IPNFF’s AR technology, featuring celebrities Flo Rida and Dwayne Wade, in creating viral TikTok videos for the high school graduation class of 2020. In his investor presentation, IPNFF CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen, hints at the massive potential for combining IPNFF’s AR tech with celebrities in TikTok videos.

“Canadian Warren Buffet Bullish on IPNFF”

Wall Street Reporter recently interviewed venture investor, Sheldon Inwentash (often called the “Warren Buffet of Canada”), who is a strategic investor in IPNFF. Inwentash is known for spotting emerging investment themes early, and in his interview stated that he believes IPNFF could be one of his biggest winners yet.

Watch IPNFF NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video (Plus: IPNFF investor Sheldon Inwentash interview):

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/imaginear-otc-ipnff-ar-sports-2-0-tiktok-next-super-stock-livestream-6-10-20/

CytoDyn (OTC: CYDY) Latest Clinical Progress for COVID-19, NASH, HIV, Cancer

CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference series is making news with recent clinical progress:

COVID-19 Phase 2 Clinical Trial:

CytoDyn recently met its 75-patient enrollment target in its Phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19, a randomized clinical trial for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 population in the U.S. and enrollment continues in its Phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial for severe and critically ill COVID-19 population in several hospitals throughout the country.

NASH Phase 2 Clinical Trial:

CYDY initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Phase 2 trial is designed to test whether leronlimab may control the devastating liver fibrosis associated with NASH. CYDY’s preclinical study demonstrated strong positive data highlighting the potential of leronlimab in treating nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a common precursor to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). These data, along with previous findings showing that leronlimab inhibits liver fibrosis, suggests the potential of leronlimab to control both the early and late stages of NASH.

There are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatments for NASH and it is expected to be the number one cause of liver transplant by 20201. About 30 to 40 percent of adults in the U.S. are living with NAFLD, and 3 to 12 percent of adults in the U.S. are living with NASH

CYDY advancing towards commercialization of HIV therapy:

CYDY recently received an acknowledgement letter from the FDA for its BLA (Biologic License Application) for Leronlimab in HIV Combination Therapy. The FDA advised the Company, subject to its ongoing review, it could receive its "PDUFA date" on July 10, 2020. (Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA sets a goal date for the agency to complete its review of a new drug application; this date is commonly referred to as the "PDUFA date.”)

Cancer: CYDY is currently conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and was granted FDA Fast Track designation in May 2019. CYDY’s Leronlimab reduced human breast cancer metastasis by more than 98% in a murine xenograft model.

Watch CYDY NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/next-super-stock-cytodyn-otc-cydy-june-2-2020-livestream/

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: KULR): Essential Battery Technologies for Electric Vehicles, Space Exploration, and Devices

KULR Technology Group, CEO Michael Mo made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s “Investors Discovery Day” livestream conference and explained how KULR is addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunities in battery technologies, ranging from electronic devices, to electric vehicles and space exploration.

KULR recently announced that its innovative carbon fiber thermal management solutions will be used on the upcoming NASA-JPL 2020 Mars mission as part of the Mars Rover. KULR will provide crucial thermal management for vital components in the Rover as part of the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environment with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals) equipment. The KULR solution includes custom-designed phase change heat sinks designed to absorb and mitigate rapid temperature changes, keeping sensitive components such as lasers and sensors within desired temperature ranges to avoid signal distortion or other complications. During the 2020 Mars Mission, SHERLOC will be mounted on the rover's robotic arm and use spectrometers, a laser, and a camera to search for organics and minerals that may be signs of past microbial life.

Watch KULR Investors Discovery Day livestream video

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/kulr-technology-group-otc-kulr-discovery-day-june-2-2020-livestream/

