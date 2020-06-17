FREEHOLD, NJ, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced today that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



UMH Properties, Inc. will participate in a panel discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pre-pandemic, pandemic and post-pandemic strategy and operations of the company.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-series-the-impact-on-real-estate?utm_source=Conference&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=COVID19_REIT&utm_term=UMH&utm_content=General

Webinar Details:

Panel Session Title: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,100 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

