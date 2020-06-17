SÃO PAULO, Brazil, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it will host a business update web meeting on Tuesday, June 23, at 4:00pm ET (5:00pm BRT). Bruno Constantino, Chief Financial Officer and Carlos Lazar, Head of Investor Relations, will provide a business update and the web meeting will conclude with a question and answer session moderated by Felipe Gaspar Salomao, Equity Research Analyst at Citi and Mariana Taddeo, Equity Research Analyst at UBS.



To participate in the web meeting please subscribe at the following LINK

The replay will be available on XP’s investor relations website at https://investors.xpinc.com/ .

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP’s mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

Educating new classes of investors;

Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;

Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and

Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 600 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.