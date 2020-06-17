SEMINOLE, Fla., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc.® (NASDAQ: SGC) has announced transitioning all HPI® Distribution Center operations in Alpharetta, Georgia and Gainesville, Georgia to the company’s largest and most technologically advanced semi-robotic worldwide distribution center, located in Eudora, Arkansas.

It was determined that the Georgia facilities could not be significantly upgraded in a manner that would make economic sense. The Alpharetta/Gainesville Distribution Center move is expected to be completed by early 4th quarter 2020. A severance package will be offered to all affected eligible employees. HPI’s offices will remain in Alpharetta until suitable office space has been secured in the Atlanta area.

The transition to Eudora will bring significant advantages, including updated material handling technology, decreased average receiving and shipment times, lower distribution costs, improved customer service and the ability to scale and handle aggressive growth plans.

“The transition to our Eudora Distribution Center will bring best in class technology and operational capabilities to our HPI customers. We thank our long term DC employees in Alpharetta and Gainesville for their significant contributions to the success of HPI over the years,” noted Charles Sheppard, Sr. VP of Global Sourcing and Distribution.

Previously the company announced a multi-million dollar investment to expand and upgrade the Eudora facility in 2020 to support the HPI DC transition and future growth of the business.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ®, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI™ and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

