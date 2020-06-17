TORONTO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) announces that it has relocated its registered head office to 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 5300, TD Bank Tower Box 48, Toronto ON M5K 1E6, Canada.



The Company has also terminated its consulting agreement with Forbes & Manhattan, Inc, effective June 8th, 2020.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

