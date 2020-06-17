TORONTO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of June 2020. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is June 25, 2020, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of June 29, 2020. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is June 29, 2020.

Open-End FundsTicker SymbolDistribution per share/unitRecord DatePayable DateDistribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDF$0.0850106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF SeriesPDIV$0.0522106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF SeriesPBD$0.0520106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF SeriesPHR$0.0600106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF SeriesPIN$0.0830106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF SeriesPYF$0.0830106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF SeriesPYF.UUS $ 0.0885106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPYF.B$0.0885106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF SeriesBNC$0.0850106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF SeriesPRP$0.0540106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF SeriesPHW$0.1000106/26/202007/08/2020Quarterly
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF SeriesPRA$0.0750106/26/202007/08/2020Quarterly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF SeriesPAYF$0.1181106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPID$0.078006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPUD$0.065006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsPUD.B$0.076006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF UnitsBND$0.058506/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETFPSA$0.027306/29/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose US Cash ETFPSU.UUS$ 0.019706/29/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF UnitsSYLD$0.097006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF UnitsPINC$0.084006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF UnitsIGB$0.0602106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPS$0.095006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF SeriesRDE$0.0650106/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPU$0.094006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2RPU.B / RPU.U$0.094006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsREM$0.058006/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF UnitsFLOT$0.029706/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF UnitsFLOT.UUS$ 0.037506/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsFLOT.B$0.036506/26/202007/08/2020Monthly
Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsMJJ$0.015006/26/202007/08/2020Quarterly
      
Closed-End FundsTicker SymbolDistribution
per share/unit		Record DatePayable DateDistribution Frequency
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class TPFU.UN$0.041706/30/202007/15/2020Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class TPUB.UN$0.041706/30/202007/15/2020Monthly
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class TRIGP.UN$0.114606/30/202007/15/2020Monthly
June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class TRBP.UN$0.088706/30/202007/15/2020Quarterly
  1. Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
  2. Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.