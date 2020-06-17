BOSTON, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 17, 2020. Investors who purchased Enphase Energy shares between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020 are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



The complaint, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that Enphase misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) the Company’s reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and that (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case is captioned Hurst v. Enphase Energy, Inc., No. 5:20-cv-04036 (N.D. Cal.).

Earlier on June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management published a report concerning Enphase Energy, in which Prescience Point wrote that “[a]t least $205.3m of ENPH’s reported FY19 US revenue is fabricated, and a significant portion of its international revenue is fabricated as well.” Prescience Point further wrote that “Deloitte should launch an in-depth investigation of ENPH’s accounting practices,” and set a target price of “Delisted” for ENPH. On this news, the stock fell approximately 26% from its June 16, 2020 closing price.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Enphase Energy and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/enph .

