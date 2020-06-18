Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pinnacle Lending Group Inc offers home financing for home mortgages and refinancing. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas with satellite offices in Arizona and California. They work with more than twenty different banks and are licensed to finance homes in four states including Arizona, California, Nevada, and Colorado.

Credit Scores

They can easily approve purchases by people with excellent credit, for credit scores in the high 700's up to 800. However, they specialize in getting persons with bad credit approved for mortgages or refinance loans as well, for credit scores above 620 but below 700. If you are a first-time homebuyer, their mortgage professionals walk you through the process, so that you understand everything and complete the application with as few hiccups as possible.

The Pre-Approval Letter

Pinnacle Lending encourages borrowers to seek pre-approval, as this opens many doors for house shoppers. The Pre-approval letter allows the house shopper to encounter less obstacle when seeking property tours and placing bids on homes. When a property owner knows you have a pre-approval letter, there is more certainty that you will get the money to purchase the home. The pre-approval letter will also educate the would-be home buyer. After the receipt of the letter, they will be better educated about how much home they can afford. If that is not up to their standards, they can start making plans on how to improve their buying power.

Financing Options

Offering a wide range of financing options including conventional, FHA, VA, and Fannie Mae, gives the Pinnacle Finance Group a wide range of options for numerous types of borrowers. Commercial Loans are also available through Pinnacle Lending.

FHA Loans

FHA loans or those backed by the Federal Housing Administration offer insurance to the lender should the borrower default on the loan. These types of loans offer various benefits to the borrower. They require a 3% down payment; a financed closing cost option; lower mortgage insurance premiums; flexible underwriting rules; limits of closing costs; and assumable loans.

How Much House Can You Afford?

The Pinnacle Finance Group offers both fixed-rate mortgages and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs). Before you select which one you would prefer to use to finance your home, you will first be asked a few questions:

How much of a down payment are you prepared to make?

How much can you afford for monthly payments?

Answering these two questions will help determine how much you can borrow. It will also help to decide which type of mortgage is best for you.

How Does the Process Work?

Pinnacle Lending is experienced in helping borrowers realize their buying potential using a vehicle that allows them to thrive in their new home. The seller will establish which escrow/title company will handle your monthly payments. The Pinnacle Lending Group Inc while not holding the loan, will direct the lending process with you and the lender and set up the closing.

Pinnacle Protects Your Property

As a buyer, you will need Title Insurance. This is necessary to ensure there are no claims against your property. Often buyers close and fail to understand unpaid taxes or liens against a home may somehow get overlooked and upon closing they would assume those debts. Pinnacle will ensure you take all the necessary steps to both buy and secure your property from outside claims.

Your home will probably be your most expensive purchase and one with the longest financial commitment. Working with Pinnacle is the first step you should take in protecting your new home, next is to buy title insurance and then get good homeowner's insurance. With the Pinnacle Lending Group, you can easily buy a new home as a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned homeowner. Either buyer will be pleased with their experience at Pinnacle Lending.



