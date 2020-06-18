WISeKey Appoints Danil Kerimi to its Advisory Committee to assist the Company’s Digital Transformation

New York and Geneva– June 18, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the appointment of Danil Kerimi to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, AI and high growth IT sectors.

Danil Kerimi is an experienced technology executive skilled in the nuanced creation and articulation of market sensitive agenda and messaging in complex multijurisdictional arenas. Mr. Kerimi brings extensive expertise in investor/internal/external/government relations, public-private cooperation and change management. Mr. Kerimi works with national, regional and municipal governments, large enterprises, start-up and investor communities on accelerating and securing digital transition around the world and applying newfound capabilities for solving some of biggest challenges in health, food, transportation, energy and environmental ecosystems. Mr. Kerimi is most passionate about unlocking both the entrepreneurial potential of individuals and organizations to drive positive change in the world.

During his tenure at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mr. Kerimi created and managed Global Multistakeholder Councils on Anti-Corruption, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Cybersecurity and Future of Computing. He has initiated and chaired task-forces and working groups on Digital Policy, Regional & National Competitiveness, Global IT and innovation indices, industrial policy as well as Industry Governors groups. He was posted in Geneva, New York, San Francisco and Beijing, built a network of Centres for Global Technology Governance in Asia and led interdisciplinary teams with a mission to maximize the benefits of science and technology for society by partnering with governments, companies, civil society, academia and experts from around the world to co-design new approaches to research, technology, business and governance.

For more than a decade, Mr. Kerimi has been working on national digital/cyber strategies, internet governance, innovation, science& tech policies and evidence-based policy making. He led WEF’s engagement in the Netmundial Initiative, developed its relationships with top policy makers in digital economy and strengthened partnerships with various international and regional organizations, development banks, c-suit executives of Fortune 2000 companies and founders of most innovative startups, leaders from the top media, academic and philanthropical organizations.

Prior to WEF, Mr. Kerimi served as a Terrorism Prevention Expert, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime where he focused on delivering technical assistance on cybersecurity, digital platforms, AML/CFT/KYC and international cooperation in criminal justice. He has also served as the Legal Advisor on Hate Crime for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Mr. Kerimi is a graduate of Shandong University (LLB), Vienna Diplomatic Academy (MAIS) and the Global Leadership Fellowship (MA). He earned multiple diplomas in Business, Regional Studies, Public Diplomacy, Corporate Governance and cybersecurity. He served as a fellow at the Berkman –Klein Centre for Internet and Society at Harvard, and on the Advisory Boards of Stanford Cyber Policy Program, and Korea Media Governance Lab.

“I am pleased to welcome Danil to our Advisory Committee and look forward to his valuable input and wide counsel. His experience in building the World Economic Forum network of Centers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Asia it is of great relevance as we expand the reach of WISeKey globally. WISeKey will greatly benefit from Danil’s unique background as an inspirational leader who builds high-performing teams in digital transformation,” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO. “He will join an amazing group of experts such as Don Tapscott, Wang Wei, Francois Barrault and Philippe Gerwill.”

“I am looking forward in assisting WISeKey’s management team and being part of the continued success of the Company by bringing my experience to the Advisory Committee,” said Mr. Kerimi.

