Published author Marion Heffernan launches a new press campaign for her book, "Mouse and the Flood" (published by AuthorHouse UK). This second volume of her "Mouse Adventure Series" is set to provide fun, enjoyment and pleasure as readers travel with Mouse on his new adventurous journey.

The story is about Mouse who was sleeping soundly, in the barn, when the sounds of thunder and lightning awoke him. As the rain sweeps through the barn, little Mouse finds himself swept along and the journey continues at a pace as his little coconut shell bed becomes a boat. As he continues on his journey, mouse sails past some of his farmyard friends stranded by the rising waters. What will happen to mouse? Will his impromptu boat journey keep him safe? Will he return to the farm?

Children in age and at heart are all invited to witness what will happen to little Mouse as he continues to face moments of danger until he arrives back home, safe and sound.

A rhyming picture book filled with illustrations and catchy lines, “Mouse and the Flood” have that infectious cadence that stimulates the young reader’s creative processes. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/788711-Mouse-and-the-Flood.

“Mouse and the Flood”

By Marion Heffernan

Softcover | 8.5x8.5 in | 44 pages | ISBN 9781728384955

E-Book | 44 pages | ISBN 9781728384948

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Marion Heffernan is a 71-year-old great grandmother who was born and raised in Yorkshire, England. She married and raised a family then went back to college in her 50s. She went on to complete a six-year Open University degree course gaining a diploma in health and social welfare in 2002 and a bachelor’s degree in health and social care in 2005 with an upper second class honors. Heffernan still works part-time as a receptionist/IT in Medical Centre. Her hobbies include knitting, sewing and crafting. She makes personalized greeting cards.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0800 047 8203.

