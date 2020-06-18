SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 30 years of executive management and legal counseling on large and complex projects, Ernest C. Brown, Esq., PE, has seen how America’s infrastructure is in trouble. The healthcare facilities and civic infrastructures that the country rely upon as the backbone of its economy are timeworn and are grossly inadequate for its growing population and societal objectives. Moreover, the COVID-19 crisis has put extraordinary financial pressures on state and local governments to provide basic infrastructure services. These prompted him to pen “Citizen’s Guide to P3 Projects” (published by iUniverse), a legal primer that aims to help citizens use public and private partnerships in financing great projects for their communities.

Public-private projects or “P3s” as defined in the book emerged as a new design, build and financing alternative. A P3 or concessionaire agreement is a cooperative agreement between a public agency and private entity for the design, construction, finance and management of a project or service used by the public. This partnership, in essence, allows ordinary citizens to raise private money and investment in order to advocate for creative local projects such as hospital, day care center, community center and the likes.

“There are many pressing needs in our communities that the political process ignores,” Brown stresses, adding that, “Citizens need to feel they can make a significant difference. There will be huge changes due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and there will be many philanthropic and investment opportunities to use P3 methods.”

“Citizen’s Guide to P3 Projects” is directed toward architects, engineers, contractors, suppliers, elected public officials and ordinary citizens who want to embrace the P3 revolution to create their dream community projects. The book is available for purchase at https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/423824-citizens-guide-to-p3-projects.

“Citizen’s Guide to P3 Projects”

By Ernest C. Brown, Esq., PE

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 254 pages | ISBN 9781532090004

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 254 pages | ISBN 9781532089992

E-Book | 254 pages | ISBN 9781532090011

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ernest C. Brown, Esq., PE, graduated in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and earned a master’s degree in construction management and a law degree with distinction from the University of California at Berkeley. He served as corporate counsel for Fluor Corporation and as a construction and real estate partner in several large law firms. In 1989, he founded Ernest Brown & Company, specializing in construction law and dispute resolution. Brown has widely shared his expertise in P3 formation, design-build contracts and project execution. He currently serves as chair of the P3 working group for ConsensusDocs. His 30 years of construction law practice includes five airports, bridge and highway projects, high rises, hotels, hospitals, refineries, pipelines, storage tanks, water and wastewater treatment plants, and a myriad of other civil engineering, power plant, environmental and defense projects in the U.S. and 26 foreign countries. He has been a mediator, arbitrator and special master for the California Superior Courts, the American Arbitration Association and the California Office of Administrative Hearings for over 30 years.

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

Attachment

Marketing Services iUniverse 800-288-4677 promotions@iuniverse.com