BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 17 Jun 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 23.3203
|£ 20.6984
|Estimated MTD return
|2.64 %
|2.55 %
|Estimated YTD return
|1.84 %
|0.30 %
|Estimated ITD return
|133.20 %
|106.98 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 17.85
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-23.46 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,475.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-28.74 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|1,900
|N/A
|Average Price
|€ 17.90
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
BGHL Capital
|BGHL Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Shares Outstanding
|14,276,507
|301,536
|Held in treasury
|48,120
|N/A
|Shares Issued
|14,324,627
|301,536
Estimated BG Fund NAV
|Class B Euro Shares (estimated)
|€ 191.6729
The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.
