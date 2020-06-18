BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 17 Jun 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 23.3203 £ 20.6984 Estimated MTD return 2.64 % 2.55 % Estimated YTD return 1.84 % 0.30 % Estimated ITD return 133.20 % 106.98 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.85 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.46 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,475.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.74 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 1,900 N/A Average Price € 17.90 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Shares Outstanding 14,276,507 301,536 Held in treasury 48,120 N/A Shares Issued 14,324,627 301,536

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated) € 191.6729

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.

Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

