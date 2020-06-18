Danderyd June 18, 2020

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) recruits the well-acclaimed Anders Lundkvist as Head of Environment and Sustainability. Anders Lundkvist has most recently worked as senior environmental consultant for international and Swedish mining companies. Before that, as Director of Environment and Energy at Swedish Mining association (SveMin) and Head of Environment Department at LKAB. Anders Lundkvist will be responsible for the strategically important work to intensify the process with environmental permit which must be in place before the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna.



“We are extremely pleased that Anders Lundkvist has chosen to join Copperstone. This key recruitment is a clear evidence of the potential of the Viscaria project. Anders' role is strategically essential as we are now entering the important stage with the environmental permit application. In addition, the entire project has a high sustainability ambition and a green profile with, among other things, planned improved water quality in the area and, in addition, the potential to meet the increased need for copper in connection with the global electrification trend.” says Michael Mattsson, CEO of Copperstone in a comment.

About Anders Lundkvist

Anders Lundkvist is born 1960 and is a very experience mining environmental specialist, and former Director of Environment and Energy at Swedish Mining association (SveMin), as well as former Environmental manager and Manager of Energy and Climate at LKAB; Sweden’s largest mining company. In these positions, Anders has had extensive experience of issues related to environmental permitting, land use issues, contract with stakeholders’ rehabilitation of mine sites, ecological compensation, energy and climate related issues. As he lives and works in Kiruna, he also has great local knowledge and commitment.

For further information, please contact

CEO Michael Mattsson at +46(0)705-739777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se ;

info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone at www.copperstone.se .

This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, 08:20 CEST on June 18, 2020.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

