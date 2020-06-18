Company Announcement No. 21

Aalborg, 18th of June 2020





FINANCIAL CALENDAR SELUXIT

Seluxit has scheduled the following dates in 2020/21 for releases of Financial Reports and Annual General Assembly.



23rd of September 2020

– Annual Report Seluxit 2019/20

22nd of October 2020

– Annual General Assembly Seluxit 2019/20

12th of February 2021

– Half-year Report Seluxit 2020/21

23rd of September 2021

– Annual Report Seluxit 2020/21

22nd of October 2021

– Annual General Assembly Seluxit 2020/21

﻿The calendar will also be published on www.seluxit.com

﻿﻿







For further information, please contact CEO Daniel Lux.



About Seluxit:

Seluxit is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider. We help product manufacturers connect their physical products to the Internet, and benefit from the value of data. Seluxit’s vision is to be a major contributor to the story of the Internet of Things — how we humans can orchestrate connected products to improve our lives, while preserving our security and privacy.

