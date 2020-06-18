New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915358/?utm_source=GNW

Presently, more than 2,000 trials evaluating different types of gene therapies are underway. Moreover, according to experts at the US FDA, around 40 new gene therapies are likely to be approved by 2022. In this context, it is worth highlighting that viral vectors are a crucial element in gene therapy development and manufacturing. Although, viral vectors have shown significant success in R&D, their applications are limited due to immunogenicity and toxicity related concerns, high development costs and the limitation on amount of genomic material that they can carry. Excessively high price tags associated with viral-based therapies, such as Zolgensma® (USD 2.1 million) and Luxtruna® (USD 850,000), have led to several reimbursement challenges, thereby decreasing patient access. Owing to the aforementioned concerns related to viral vectors, therapy developers are evaluating a variety of non-viral methods of gene delivery.



In the present scenario, non-viral transfection systems are not yet widely used in therapy development and clinical studies, primarily due to their relatively low efficiency compared to viruses. The applications of these methods are largely restricted to fundamental research, including protein and gene expression, and cell line development. However, there are a number of companies that have developed proprietary technologies and products to facilitate physical (electroporation, gene gun, microinjection and sonoporation), chemical (transfection reagents) and other non-viral methods of transfection (transposon based systems, piggyBac and magnetofection). We believe that, as the demand for advanced therapy medicinal products, which require genetic engineering, the opportunity for non-viral transfection system developers is also likely to grow.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market, 2020-2030’ report features an extensive study of the various systems and technologies available for non-viral transfection, in addition to the current market landscape and future potential of product developers.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

• A detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of various types of non-viral transfection systems, including transfection reagents, electroporation-based transfection systems and other non-viral transfection systems, featuring product specific information, such as type of carrier used, type of molecule delivered, recommended cell type and price of the system (if available). Additionally, the chapter includes information on non-viral transfection system developers, including information on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

• An insightful 2X2 representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of non-viral transfection system developers captured in our database, taking into consideration supplier power (based on company size) and service strength (based on strength of product portfolio, years of experience and type of molecule delivered).

• An analysis highlighting potential strategic partners segregated based on likelihood of entering into collaboration with non-viral transfection system developers. The analysis takes into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as type of therapy, pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, type of vector and company size.

• An analysis of the big pharma players engaged in this domain, featuring a heat map based on parameters, such as type of initiative, type of therapy and target therapeutic area.

• An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies related to non-viral transfection systems, featuring details on registration year, trial phase, trial status, type of sponsor, type of therapy, target therapeutic area, trial design, type of patient allocation model used, type of trial masking adopted, type of intervention, trial purpose, geographical location of trial and enrolled patient population.

• An in-depth analysis of close to 14,000 patents related to non-viral transfection systems that have been filed / granted since 2017, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, geographical location, type of applicants, issuing authority / patent offices involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

• A detailed publication analysis of more than 1,100 peer-reviewed, scientific articles that have been published since 2014, highlighting the key trends associated with these publications, across year of publication, focus area, type of molecule delivered, target therapeutic area, important cells and cell lines evaluated, leading players across different geographies and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period) within this domain.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as annual number of transfections, cost per transfection, share of non-viral systems within the transfections market and expected annual growth rate across various geographies, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030. The chapter features the likely distribution of the future opportunity across [A] non-viral transfection systems (non-viral transfection reagents, electroporation-based transfection systems and other non-viral transfection systems), [B] end-users (academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and other end-users), [C] area of application (clinical application and research application) and [D] geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. In addition, the report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company names):

• George Eastwood (Vice-President of Business Development, Kytopen)

• Claudia Andretta (Global Business Development Manager, Clinical, Polyplus-transfection)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified..



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of insights gathered from both secondary and primary sources. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the non-viral transfection systems market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of transfection and its applications, such as advanced therapy medicinal product development, gene silencing, bioproduction of therapeutic protein and stem cell engineering. It highlights different methods of transfection (such as viral and non-viral), with a brief outline of various viral vectors (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral and others), chemical methods (lipoplexes, polyplexes, lipoplexes and others) and physical methods (electroporation, gene gun, sonoporation, magnetofection and others) used in transfection.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of various types of non-viral transfection systems including transfection reagents, electroporation-based transfection systems and other non-viral transfection systems, featuring product specific information, such as type of carrier used, type of molecule delivered, recommended cell type and price of the system (if available). Additionally, the chapter includes information on non-viral transfection system developers, including information on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.



Chapter 5 provides a detailed competitiveness analysis of the companies offering non-viral transfection systems, taking into consideration supplier power (based on company size) and service strength (based on strength of product portfolio, years of experience and type of molecule delivered).



Chapter 6 includes detailed profiles of prominent transfection reagent developers, electroporation-based transfection system developers and other non-viral delivery system developers, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features an insightful analysis, highlighting potential strategic partners, based on likelihood of entering into collaboration with non-viral transfection system developers, taking into account several parameters, such as type of therapy, pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, company size and type of vector.



Chapter 8 highlights the activity of top ten big pharma players in this domain, featuring a heat map based on parameters, such as such as type of initiative, type of therapy and target therapeutic area.



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies related to non-viral transfection systems, featuring details on registration year, trial phase, trial status, type of sponsor, type of therapy, target therapeutic area, trial design, type of patient allocation model used, type of trial masking adopted, type of intervention, trial purpose, geographical location of trial and enrolled patient population.



Chapter 10 provides an in-depth patent analysis to provide an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered those patents that have been filed / granted related to non-viral transfection systems, since 2017, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, geographical location, type of applicants, issuing authority / patent offices involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 presents a detailed publication analysis of more than 1,100 peer-reviewed, scientific articles that have been published since 2014, highlighting the key trends associated with these publications, across year of publication, focus area, type of molecule delivered, target therapeutic area, important cells and cell lines evaluated, leading players across different geographies and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period) within this domain.



Chapter 12 presents a detailed market forecast, highlighting the future potential of the non-viral transfection systems market till the year 2030. The chapter features the likely distribution of the opportunity across different [A] non-viral transfection methods (non-viral transfection reagents, electroporation-based transfection systems and other non-viral transfection systems), [B] end-users (academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and other end-users), [C] area of application (clinical application and research application) and [D] geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 13 is a collection of executive insights of the discussions that were held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with George Eastwood (Vice-President of Business Development, Kytopen) and Claudia Andretta (Global Business Development Manager, Clinical, Polyplus-transfection).



Chapter 14 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

