MADISON, Wis., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected RateLinx as a recipient of the SDCE 100 Award for 2020. This is the third time RateLinx has received this award .



The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“We are honored to be recognized for the SDCE Top 100 Supply Chain Projects again,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President and Founder of RateLinx. “We are proud to provide our customers with the visibility and actionable intelligence to make effective logistics decisions in their operations.”

SDCE recognizes RateLinx for their work with a Fortune 500 retailer. This company was looking to improve operational inefficiencies, optimize staffing imbalances, and achieve accurate delivery times with end-to-end visibility. The TracLinx module from RateLinx was able to identify tracking issues, reduce non-value-added manual work, and improve their overall supply chain performance. With better accuracy, improved ETAs, and rate-modeling to improve carrier network, the retailer experienced cost-savings of more than 16%.

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for eleven straight years, and several RateLinx executives are often named in the SDCE Pros to Know . RateLinx was previously named in the March 2020 Gartner Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems and the February 2020 Gartner Market Guides for Real-Time Visibility Providers .

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com .

