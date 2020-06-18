Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Term Life Insurance Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global term life insurance market.



The global term life insurance market reached a value of nearly $778.8 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.87% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.67% to nearly $1,126.6 billion by 2023. Also, the market is expected to grow to $1,353.0 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.59% and to $2,217.9 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.39%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the term life insurance market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global term life insurance market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



This report describes and evaluates the global term life insurance market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period and 2025 -2030 the forecast period.



Growth in the historic period resulted from economic growth, and government led insurance reforms. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, and limited coverage of illness death causes mistrust.



Going forward, growth of middle-class group in emerging market, and increase in chronic diseases and disabilities are expected to drive the market. Factor that could hinder the growth of the term life insurance market in the future include non-investment grade.



The term life insurance market is segmented by type of insurance into individual level term life insurance, group level term life insurance, and decreasing term life insurance. The individual level term life insurance market was the largest segment of the term life insurance market, accounting for $600.93 billion or 77.2% of the total market in 2019. The group level term insurance market is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2023.



The term life insurance market is segmented by type of distribution channel into tied agents and branches, brokers, bancassurance, and direct and other channels. The tied agents and branches was the largest segment of the term life insurance market by distribution channel, accounting for $256.03 billion or 32.9% of the total market in 2019. The bancassurance market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019-2023.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the term life insurance market, accounting for 49.4% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by North America and Western Europe, and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the term life insurance market will be Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.1% and 14.9% respectively from 2019-2023.



The global term life insurance market is highly fragmented with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors of the market made up to 3.30% share of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include MetLife, Aegon Life Insurance Company, Prudential Financial, Northwestern Mutual, State Farm, and others.



The top growth potential in the term life insurance market by type of insurance will arise in individual level term life insurance market, which will gain $234.38 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the term life insurance market by type of distribution channel will arise in bancassurance market, which will gain $129.74 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The term life insurance market size will gain the most in China at $214.18 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the term life insurance market include integrating their processes with advance technologies to automate business processes, using big data analytics solutions to analyze large volume of data, and investing in technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the term life insurance industry include expanding distribution network through joint ventures and partnerships with third parties, and improving customer engagement through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the term life insurance companies to offer tailored insurance policies, collaborate with tech startups to offer the best term life insurance policies to the clients, use automation and big data technologies to improve operational efficiencies, expand offerings in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings and focus on creating advertising content on digital platforms to increase sales, among other strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Term Life Insurance Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type Of Insurance

6.1.3. Segmentation By Distribution Channel



7. Term Life Insurance Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of Insurance

7.2.1. Individual Level Term Life Insurance (or Individual Term Insurance)

7.2.2. Group Level Term Life Insurance (or Group Term Insurance)

7.2.3. Decreasing Term Life Insurance

7.3. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.3.1. Tied Agents And Branches

7.3.2. Brokers

7.3.3. Bancassurance

7.3.4. Direct And Other Channels



8. Global Term Life Insurance Market Size And Growth

8.1. Historic And Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015-2019

8.1.2. Restraints On The Market 2015-2019

8.1.3. Drivers Of The Market 2019-2023

8.1.4. Restraints On The Market 2019-2023



9. Global Term Life Insurance Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Term Life Insurance Market, Segmentation By Type Of Insurance, Historic And Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

9.1.1. Individual Level Term Life Insurance

9.1.2. Group Level Term Life Insurance

9.1.3. Decreasing Term Life Insurance

9.2. Global Term Life Insurance Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Tied Agents And Branches

9.2.2. Brokers

9.2.3. Bancassurance



10. Term Life Insurance Market, Regional And Country Analysis

10.1. Global Term Life Insurance Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Term Life Insurance Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



11. Asia-Pacific Term Life Insurance Market



12. Western Europe Term Life Insurance Market



13. Eastern Europe Term Life Insurance Market



14. North America Term Life Insurance Market



15. South America Term Life Insurance Market



16. Middle East Term Life Insurance Market



17. Africa Term Life Insurance Market



18. Global Term Life Insurance Market Competitive Landscape

18.1. Company Profiles

18.2. MetLife

18.2.1. Company Overview

18.2.2. Products And Services

18.2.3. Business Strategy

18.2.4. Financial Overview

18.3. Aegon Life Insurance Company

18.3.1. Company Overview

18.3.2. Products And Services

18.3.3. Business Strategy

18.3.4. Financial Overview

18.4. Prudential Financial

18.4.1. Company Overview

18.4.2. Products And Services

18.4.3. Business Strategy

18.4.4. Financial Overview

18.5. Northwestern Mutual

18.5.1. Company Overview

18.5.2. Products And Services

18.5.3. Business Strategy

18.5.4. Financial Overview

18.6. State Farm

18.6.1. Company Overview

18.6.2. Products And Services

18.6.3. Financial Overview



19. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Term Life Insurance Market

19.1. The Empire Life Insurance Company Acquired Stake In The Gryphin Advantage Inc.

19.2. Nassau Financial Group, L.P. Acquired Foresters Financial Holding Company, Inc. And Foresters Life Insurance And Annuity Company (FLIAC)

19.3. Chubb Life Acquired Life Insurance Business From Scotia Life Insurance Company

19.4. TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Ltd (TAL) Acquired Suncorp's Australian Life Insurance Business

19.5. Kuvare US Holdings, Inc. Acquired United Life Insurance Company



20. Term Life Insurance Market Trends And Strategies

20.1. Technologies To Aid Automation Of Insurance

20.2. Increasing Usage of Big Data by Global Insurers

20.3. Epigenetics To Lay Foundation For Personalized Insurance Premiums

20.4. Tailored Insurance For Clients Leading A Healthier Lifestyle

20.5. Financial Advisors Increasingly Offering Term Life Insurance



21. Term Life Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

21.1. Global Term Life Insurance Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

21.2. Global Term Life Insurance Market In 2023- Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

21.3. Global Term Life Insurance Market In 2023- Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

21.4. Global Term Life Insurance Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies

21.4.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

21.4.2. Competitor Strategies



22. Term Life Insurance Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

22.1. Conclusions

22.2. Recommendations

22.2.1. Product

22.2.2. Place

22.2.3. Price

22.2.4. Promotion

22.2.5. People



23. Appendix

23.1. Market Data Sources

23.2. NAICS Definition of Industry Covered in This Report

23.3. Research Methodology

23.4. Currencies

23.5. Research Inquiries

23.6. About the Publisher

23.7. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



ABSA Insurance and Financial Advisers (Pty) Limited

Aegon Life Insurance Company

AEGON Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Al Alamiya (Saudi Arabia)

AlfaStrakhovanie Group

Alliance Insurance (UAE)

Allianz Life Insurance Japan Ltd.

AR LIFE

ASKA Insurance Company

Aviva

AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Bradesco Vida E Previdencia S.A

Brighthouse Financial (MetLife)

Buruj Cooperative Insurance (Saudi Arabia)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Ltd

CNP Assurances

Companhia de seguros aliana do brasil

Crecer Seguros

Empire Life

FWD Fuji Life insurance Company, Limited

Generali Assurances

Great-West Lifeco, Inc.

HBOS Financial Services

HDFC Standard Life Insurance

IA Financial Group

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Industrial and General Insurance Plc (IGI)

Intesa Sanpaolo Vita

John Hancock

Kotak Life Insurance

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Lincoln National

Liverpool Victoria

Manulife Financial

MAPFRE Argentina

Mashreq bank (UAE)

MassMutual

Medicare Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Menora Mivtachim Insurance

MetLife

MetLife UAE

Munich Re Insurance Unit Ergo

New York Life

Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual

Ohio National Seguros de Vida

Ping An Insurance (Group) of China Ltd.

Poste Vita

Powszechny Zakad Ubezpiecze (PZU)

Prudential Financial

RBC Insurance

Rosgosstrakh

Royal London

SCOR

Scottish Widows

Sogaz Insurance Group

Standard Life

State Farm

Sun Life Financial

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Transamerica

UNIQA

Vitality

Zurich



