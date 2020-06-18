Pune, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal cleaning equipment market size is projected to reach USD 1,844.5 million by the end of 2027. The increasing investment in product R&D will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Chemical Type (Solvent, Aqueous), By Operation Mode (Fully-Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual), By Application (Automotive & Aerospace, General Manufacturing and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 1,415.5 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.





Metal Cleaning equipment are widely used in the automotive and aerospace industry. The use of heavy metal and metal equipment in the manufacturing sectors in these industries will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The high investment in the development of efficient products will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies will also emerge in favor of market growth. Technological advancements have allowed widespread applications. The use of concepts such as AI and automated methods will lead to a wider product adoption in the coming years. Moreover, the efforts taken by manufacturers to offer customized equipment will constitute an increase in the overall market size in the coming years. The increasing adoption of these products across diverse industry verticals will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.





Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth



The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It highlights the primary factors that have influenced the growth of the market and labels out companies that have stood out from the rest. In April 2020, Cemastir announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dollmar Company. The company announced the acquisition of Milanese based Dollmar; a step that was taken to strengthen the sales and distribution network of the company. Through this acquisition, the company will gain access to its range of consolidated water and detergent degreasing machines. Cemastir’s latest acquisition will not just help the company grow, but will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.



List of Companies Profiled in the Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Report are:

• TIERRATECH (U.S.)

• MecWash Systems Limited (U.K.)

• SBS Ecoclean Group (Germany)

• Firbimatic Spa (Italy)

• Metalwash Ltd (U.K.)

• Rosler Group (Germany)

• Rippert Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• LS Industries (U.S.)

• Shenzhen Keepahead Ultrasonic Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

• Cemastir Lavametallisrl (Italy)





Industry Developments:

June 2019: Pegler Group announced that it has invested in MecWash MWX400 precision cleaning system to adapt to the increasing production and meeting the high cleaning requirements.





