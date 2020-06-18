Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Treatment; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The stem cell therapy market was valued at US$ 1,534.55 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 5,129.66 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The increasing awareness related to the stem cells therapy in effective disease management and growing demand for regenerative medicines are the key factor driving the stem cell therapy market. However, high cost related of the stem cell therapy limits the growth of the market.



Stem cell research has been widely investigated globally for various medical applications, especially for the treatment of humans. This raises the importance of creating public awareness about stem cell research and its clinical potential. The main role of stem cells is in the replacement of dying cells and reconstruction of damaged tissues. Based on the extensive stem cell research, many scientists have claimed that these cells could probably be used in the treatment of various diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disease.



There is a large number of potential treatment procedures that are undergoing clinical trials, and a notably few stem cell therapies have won FDA (i.e., US -Food and Drug Administration) approval for clinical usage. For instance, in 2019, the FDA approved Fedratinib for the first-line treatment for myelofibrosis. Moreover, stem cell therapies are widely used in bone marrow transplantation, and these therapies have benefited thousands of people suffering from leukemia. Hematopoietic stem cells are used for treating more than 80 medical diseases, including immune system disorders, blood disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, genetic disorders, and several types of cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma; this is also likely to boost the demand for this treatment procedure during the forecast period. Researchers are further investigating the use of stem cell therapies in the treatment of autoimmune disorders.



The global stem cell therapy market has been segmented on the basis of type, treatment, application type, and end user. Based on type, the market has been segmented into adult stem cell therapy, induced pluripotent stem cell therapy, embryonic stem cell therapy, and others. The adult stem cell therapy held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, induced pluripotent stem cell therapy is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on treatment, the stem cell therapy market has been segmented into allogeneic and autologous. The allogeneic segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the market for the autologous segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application type, the stem cell therapy market has been segmented into musculoskeletal, dermatology, cardiology, drug discovery and development, and other applications. The musculoskeletal segment held the largest share of the stem cell therapy market in 2019, whereas the drug discovery and development segment is expected to report the highest CAGR during 2020-2027. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into academic and research institutes, and hospitals and specialty clinics. The academic & research institutes held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also expected to report the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Several essential secondary sources referred to for preparing this report are the FDA, World Health Organization (WHO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Institutes of Health, Spanish Agency for Medicines (AEMPS), Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine, and Indian Council of Medical Research, among others.



